LSU Football "Youth Movement" in Full Swing With Recent Departure of Veteran Players

Ed Orgeron held a football-related press conference on Tuesday for the first time all summer to discuss the opening of fall camp, the 2020 depth chart and the new 10-game conference schedule, which was officially released by the SEC on Monday night.

Even in the uncertainty of today, Orgeron told reporters he was “convinced” that there would be a football season, which would start Sept. 26 in Tiger Stadium against Mike Leach and Mississippi State, an offense Orgeron said LSU has already game-planned for.

LSU’s coach was especially complimentary of a pair of freshmen. Orgeron highlighted first-year defensive end Jaquelin Roy for “showing out” in yesterday’s practice. He also touched on freshman running back Kevontre Bradford, who the Tigers signed late in the recruiting cycle for 2020.

“We got on him a little late,” Orgeron said on Bradford. “He wasn’t a five-star, but we always thought he was a good player. Man, has he surprised me. As far as his toughness, athletic ability and speed. He’s better than I thought he’d be, which is really good because I wouldn’t have signed him if I didn’t think he was good enough to play here.”

The secondary definitely took a hit on Monday with the announcement that senior safety Kary Vincent was deciding to opt-out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft, but the depth is still there. For LSU, it’s always a next man up mentally. Orgeron said sophomore Cordale Flott has had a “tremendous summer,” can play corner or nickel and is a starter if the season started today.

Vincent became the second player to opt-out, joining defensive tackle Neil Farrell. The Tigers lost another veteran lineman with Tuesday’s announcement that Justin Thomas had left the team.

In some much-needed positive news, Orgeron also commented on whether or not there were any positive COVID cases currently on the team, going on to speak very highly of how the LSU staff has handled the pandemic so far.

“Very few,” he said. “Maybe two or three. I do believe we are ahead of most programs because of Shelly [Mullenix], Jack [Marucci] and Scott Woodward and the preparations that they had for us.”

The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. Orgeron even revealed that some days in the early stages of quarantine he’d sit on the porch outside his office until midnight because he didn't want to leave. He’s always thinking about football, and he’s convinced we’re going to see it this fall.

“I’ve got to admit, like everybody else, I never thought I’d see the world shut down, people wearing masks, not being able to go into restaurants,” Orgeron said. “Never thought I’d see that in my lifetime. But I always thought we’d bounce back.”