2020 LSU Position Breakdown Part 6: Defensive Line

LSU enters 2020 with a lot of positions in need of serious remodeling and thankfully the defensive front line isn't one of them.

With the recent addition of Bo Pelini as LSU's defensive coordinator, perhaps there's no greater time for the 2020 defensive line position breakdown. After Dave Aranda's departure, many have speculated just what LSU's defense will look like next season.

In his four seasons with the Tigers, Aranda liked to run a 3-4 defense, a scheme that lines three defensive linemen up front with four linebackers behind them to fill out the front seven. It's been speculated that since Aranda took the Baylor job, coach Ed Orgeron might be more inclined to move toward a 4-3 defense.

In a typical 4-3 scheme, four defensive linemen are used up front while three linebackers are used to fill out the front seven. The way LSU's defense will be set up this season from a depth perspective, moving to a 4-3 could be the way to go for Pelini.

LSU is losing it's two veteran starting seniors in Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko but there is experience and leadership on this defensive line heading into 2020. For argument's sake, we decided to take the approach of Pelini ultimately deciding to switch to a 4-3 base defense.

Here's how the front line could look with in 2020 with the change in philosophy.

Projected Starters: Glen Logan (senior defensive end), Tyler Shelvin (junior nose tackle), Siaki "Apu" Ika (sophomore nose tackle), Neil Farell (senior defensive end)

Logan and Farrell are two defensive ends that were key to LSU's success during its 2019 national championship run and with another year under their belts, should be the starters from day one up front.

While not listed as a starter in 2019 but for three games, Farrell played in all 15 games for the Tigers and collected 46 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and three sacks. Logan on the other hand did miss a three week stretch early in the season but did start in 11 of the 12 games he played in, combining for 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

LSU will be looking for those numbers to improve across the board in 2020, particularly with the way Logan finished the season against Clemson with a tackle for a loss and 0.5 sacks. Both Logan and Farrell are guys that can get to the edge and will make for an interesting tandem on the outside.

The interior defensive line is where LSU has a chance to be truly special. The Tigers are returning junior Tyler Shelvin to the mix, who is coming off of a breakout season.

In Shelvin's case, the stats are severely misleading as he compiled 39 tackles and three tackles for a loss. Shelvin is a 346-pound mammoth of a nose tackle who can take on multiple offensive linemen to help his teammates get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and also stuff the run.

Shelvin battled weight issues his first two years with the program but after a successful championship season he has the chance to be one of the dominant interior linemen in the SEC next season.

Joining Shelvin on the inside will be sophomore Apu Ika, who the coaching staff raves about as far as his potential. Ika did appear in 13 games as a freshman, recording 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

At 6-foot-4, 354-pounds the combination of Ika and Shelvin in the middle could cause big problems for opposing offensive lines if they both make the kind of jump the coaching staff expects.

A look at the depth chart: Justin Thomas (senior defensive end), Jaquelin Roy (freshman defensive end), Joseph Evans (defensive end), Jacobian Guillory (freshman nose tackle)

There is plenty of youthful talent lying in the wake on the defensive front line in 2020. The Tigers have an abundance of talent coming in with the 2020 recruiting class, including the No. 2 player in Louisiana with four-star defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and other four-star defensive linemen Jacobian Guillory, BJ Ojulari, Eric Taylor and three-star Ali Gaye.

It'll be interesting to see where the coaching staff decides to ultimately put all of these new faces, whether it be defensive end or nose tackle, to best fill out the depth on the roster.

The Tigers also return a few veterans up front with senior Justin Thomas and defensive end Joseph Evans, who played in four games as a freshman which means he's eligible for a redshirt freshman season. Evans recorded seven tackles in his first year with the program while Thomas appeared in five games and recorded eight tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.

Don't completely count out the possibility of Orgeron and company pulling off a major heist to close out the 2020 signing class. Five-star defensive end and South Carolina commit Jordan Burch was on campus this weekend with his mother according to Geaux247's Shea Dixon.

Burch disclosed after initially choosing South Carolina during the Early Signing period, that LSU was the toughest school to turn down. In the days following his decision, Burch never signed his letter of intent, something he still hasn't done.

Dixon made the point that Burch went on an unofficial visit this past weekend, which meant he visited Baton Rouge on his own dime.

"Wh would he come back here, on his own dime if he wasn't somewhat interested," Dixon said on Baton Rouge radio show "After Further Review."

It's completely possible one of the freshmen could push for a starting job. The important thing is that LSU has the depth and experience to be a solid team on the defensive front line in 2020 no matter what defensive scheme Pelini ultimately decides to run with. Those two areas combined should help the defense as a whole not suffer too much despite the loss of five starters from the 2019 roster.