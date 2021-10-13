Ty Davis-Price, LSU Running Attack Hopes to Build Off Successful Performance

Tigers running back room have had a taste of success, found a new run scheme that works and should stick to it

With the LSU run game finding success in Saturday’s contest against Kentucky, the Tigers got a taste of what Tyrion Davis-Price is fully capable of.

Rushing for 147 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns against the Wildcats, this offensive line finally gave Davis-Price and company a chance to succeed.

“It's something the whole year we've been trying to establish,” Davis-Price said. “The o-line, they came with a different mentality that week of practice. You see what they did. We're going to continue to build from that and finish strong this year.”

The offensive line played their best game of the season in Lexington. Allowing the offense to settle into their game plan and let the run game open up gave the Tigers the chance to show out against a high caliber defensive line.

The run success was a direct result of the big guys up front adjusting the run-block scheme and pulling linemen over, something that's been a part of the offensive scheme but wasn't executed until Kentucky. Offensive lineman Liam Shanahan described the success Saturday night and how this unit can build off of what they accomplished against Kentucky.

“We felt that's one of our stronger plays from an offensive line standpoint,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “We committed to those plays over the weekend, and we had a little success with it. Hopefully that's something we can continue to build on moving forward.”

Staying committed to the run game and not only the passing game gives this playbook the chance to be more dynamic. Davis-Price harped on the run game needing to expand along with the receivers stepping up without star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for the rest of the year.

“I do believe we're going to run the ball more and we're going to try to keep it going,” Davis-Price said. “But I don't think the receivers are worried. I think somebody's going to step up and make plays.”

With the run game starting sluggish to start the season, the Tigers RB1 showed what he is more than capable of doing game in and game out when the offensive line gives him a chance to make plays.

The junior running back not only ran like a power back, but flashed his athleticism against the Wildcats, giving Tiger fans a taste of what he can offer.

“I was just trying my best to come back for my team,” Davis-Price said. “I had that mindset. I didn't even know how many yards I had until after the game. I was trying to make a comeback for my team.”

As Davis-Price had his coming out party in Week 6, his opportunities will continue to grow as the season goes on. With the offensive line giving him holes to run through and expanding his role within this offense, this unit remains hopeful the run game will continue to show out this weekend against a talented Florida defense.