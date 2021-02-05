Trio of LSU Running Backs to Be the Featured Running Attack in Super Bowl 55

Leonard Fournette, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams have all had different paths to NFL stardom. Fournette was the highly valued recruit out of St. Augustine whose prestige and talent on the field was unrivaled in his three-year career with the Tigers.

Edwards-Helaire was practically an unknown outside of the Baton Rouge area and had to wait his turn before becoming a first round draft choice a year ago. Williams' story is one of patience as he has never been a featured back, playing in a complementary role while at LSU and having to work his way to the top after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

But on Super Bowl Sunday, after years of hard work, all three will be featured in their respective offenses as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For Fournette, the former No. 4 overall pick spent most of this season in a backup role but has broken out in the playoffs with 211 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

“I just told him: ‘This team is special and you’re a huge part of it. Embrace your role. You never know when your role is going to change,’” coach Bruce Arians said. “I’m really, really proud of Leonard and the way he’s handled it.”

When Ronald Jones went down with an injury earlier this season, Fournette stepped into that familiar lead back role and has taken it by storm.

“I’m just blessed with the opportunity I have now to play in this big game with a lot of other great players on this team and the other team. Everything wound up working out in my favor in the end,” Fournette said.

Edwards-Helaire is just now rounding into form after missing the end of the regular season and first part of the playoffs with an injury. He rushed for a touchdown in his playoff debut but is now looking for a bigger role in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will likely utilize both Edwards-Helaire and Williams as well as Le'Veon Bell but the rookie first rounder talked about his close bond with Williams during the Super Bowl interviews.

“I mean Darrel is somebody that I’ve always, always looked up to,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Since the first day I met him, he was always a guy who not only was telling me the right thing to do, but was inspiring with the fact of his entire story. I feel like we’re one and the same. Darrel has always been a guy who has just been there for me. I owe a lot to him because he’s kind of molded me into the guy— from the get-go. To understand plays and to look at things differently and that’s what he told me coming into college. Darrel is like a real, legit older brother to me and he’s been guiding me the whole way."

Williams has been waiting for his opportunity to be more of a featured player and has rushed for 130 yards in the two playoff games to this point. His coach isn't a bit surprised at the breakout season after spending the last three years with the former LSU back.

"He spent so much time rehabbing this past offseason, got himself into great shape, caught a couple of breaks, which you need. I mean, he’s always worked hard, he just got nicked up," coach Andy Reid said. "So, he was able for the most part to stay injury-free, and he put it together this season. And it’s not over yet, he’s got one more game left here, but he sure has had a good season to this point."