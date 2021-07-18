Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

2023 LSU Recruit Ryan Robinson Proving to Be Among Louisiana's Best Defensive Backs in Class

Robinson receiving interest from hometown Tigers, Florida State as he enters junior season at Edna Karr
Author:
Publish date:

If there's one area that 2023 defensive back Ryan Robinson prides himself on most, it's the fact that he loves to be a cocky defensive player. Having that extra edge to him when out on the field has helped him perform at an elite level and receive interest from a long list of power five schools.

Just a few of the programs to show interest in Robinson, a star at Edna Karr, are LSU, Florida, Louisville, Michigan State and Mississippi State. To this point, he's picked up offers from the Seminoles, Bulldogs, Cardinals and Spartans but is still waiting on the Tigers and schools like Alabama and Georgia to make an offer. 

While that LSU offer has yet to come, Robinson believes it will happen as he continues to put out good film for coaches to see. 

"I'm getty heavy interest, they like how I'm a cocky DB. Me and LSU, we talk multiple times a week," Robinson said. "Corey [Raymond] said he likes me because I play a lot like Kristian Fulton."

Robinson currently plays alongside current LSU commits Tygee Hill and Aaron Anderson over at Edna Karr and says the defensive tackle is always in his ear about playing for the purple and gold. Describing himself as more of a technique player, Robinson says his strong hands and quick feet help him tremendously when on the field. 

"They pretty much tell me LSU is the move," Robinson said. "It's easy for me to get in people's head."

He's already been on Florida State and LSU's campus this summer but with recruiting in the dead period, Robinson can't wait to check out more schools this fall, particularly for a few games. Entering his junior season, Robinson has a list of goals that he wants to accomplish outside of winnning a state title.

"I'm not trying to give up more than three passes, I want to get nine picks and of course win a state championship," Robinson said. 

235B3377-417F-4CE6-8800-5C16C0058046
Football

2023 LSU Recruit Ryan Robinson Proving to Be Among Louisiana's Best Defensive Backs in Class

6898D79D-65A3-4582-A444-34EF10060DFB
Football

Peyton, Eli Manning Offer Thoughts on NIL in College Athletics at Manning Passing Academy

usatsi_16219734 (1)
Baseball

LSU Baseball Roster Coming to Form With Latest Additions to 2022 Squad

FABF8B72-794C-4F35-B0D8-CE6F4F4E1153
Football

Family and Football Most Important Focuses As Arch Manning's Recruitment Heats Up

USATSI_14263574
Football

LSU Football Well Represented on FanNation Preseason All-SEC Teams

USATSI_15764468
Basketball

As 2021 NBA Draft Nears, LSU Basketball's Cam Thomas Has Plenty of Suitors

jay johnson
Baseball

How NIL Can Affect LSU and College Baseball

USATSI_16251205
Baseball

LSU Baseball Veterans Explain Decisions to Return for 2022 Season