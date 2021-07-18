2023 LSU Recruit Ryan Robinson Proving to Be Among Louisiana's Best Defensive Backs in Class

If there's one area that 2023 defensive back Ryan Robinson prides himself on most, it's the fact that he loves to be a cocky defensive player. Having that extra edge to him when out on the field has helped him perform at an elite level and receive interest from a long list of power five schools.

Just a few of the programs to show interest in Robinson, a star at Edna Karr, are LSU, Florida, Louisville, Michigan State and Mississippi State. To this point, he's picked up offers from the Seminoles, Bulldogs, Cardinals and Spartans but is still waiting on the Tigers and schools like Alabama and Georgia to make an offer.

While that LSU offer has yet to come, Robinson believes it will happen as he continues to put out good film for coaches to see.

"I'm getty heavy interest, they like how I'm a cocky DB. Me and LSU, we talk multiple times a week," Robinson said. "Corey [Raymond] said he likes me because I play a lot like Kristian Fulton."

Robinson currently plays alongside current LSU commits Tygee Hill and Aaron Anderson over at Edna Karr and says the defensive tackle is always in his ear about playing for the purple and gold. Describing himself as more of a technique player, Robinson says his strong hands and quick feet help him tremendously when on the field.

"They pretty much tell me LSU is the move," Robinson said. "It's easy for me to get in people's head."

He's already been on Florida State and LSU's campus this summer but with recruiting in the dead period, Robinson can't wait to check out more schools this fall, particularly for a few games. Entering his junior season, Robinson has a list of goals that he wants to accomplish outside of winnning a state title.

"I'm not trying to give up more than three passes, I want to get nine picks and of course win a state championship," Robinson said.