LSU Football 2021 Safety Target Sage Ryan SI All-American Player Profile

Outside of possibly offensive line, the secondary is one area LSU football would love to bolster as the 2021 class draws to a close. Currently, the Tigers have a commitment from safety Khari Gee, a long, athletic safety whose film and skillset are extremely impressive.

Adding Lafayette native Sage Ryan to the mix as a second safety in the class would give the Tigers probably the most exciting young safety corps in the class. The cousin of running backs coach Kevin Faulk, Ryan has always been thought to be a high priority in-state prospect for the purple and gold.

Ryan told LSUCountry in March that Faulk has said from the beginning of his recruitment process to make the best decision for himself.

"He says of course he wants me to come to LSU but it's my decision and really just told me to continue to take it slow," Ryan said. "He actually told me that when he was going through the process he got a signal of where to go and he tells me don't go looking for a signal but instead just believe in your heart where's home for you."

While Ryan is a safety, his speed will also allow him to be a candidate in the return game, whether it be on kickoffs or punts. Playing wide receiver and running back on offense has also helped in the way he reads opposing players while on defense.

Here's Ryan's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Projected Position: Safety or Nickel

Frame: Compact frame with muscular build in upper and lower half. Developed quads with clear definition.

Athleticism: Dynamic accelerator with true conversion of speed to power. Can get to top speed in short order with sustainability. One of the fastest track sprinters in Louisiana, which says plenty at nearly 200 pounds. Sub 4.5-second timings in the 40-yard dash to boot. Strong, explosive leaper from stationary or mobile positioning.

Instincts: Mentality of an enforcer with strong downhill commitment. Great speed combines very well with lower-body power to create devastating hits in space or in traffic. Finds most success in linear game but has some lateral ability with great center of gravity.

Polish: Built to play in the box despite great speed. Impacts all three phases of the game at prep level with rover responsibility on defense. Can come off the hash with purpose and separate the ball from the intended target but lacks some coverage fundamentals. Could stand to improve hip fluidity and leverage in space.

Bottom Line: Ryan can flash in the secondary like few others in the 2021 class from a speed and power standpoint. He has the instincts of a linebacker with the build and speed of a defensive back, making him a candidate for safety or nickel type roles in a modern defense. As his coverage consistency begins to match his pursuit of ball careers and thump on contact, he will make it hard on a defensive coordinator to keep him off the field in the SEC.