LSU Football Schedule Officially Receives Final Revisions

On Friday the SEC officially announced the remaining schedule alterations to the LSU football schedule but there are a few potential complications that could get in the way. When the conference decided to reschedule the Alabama game for Dec. 5 (today) it meant the original opponent, Ole Miss, would need to be rescheduled as well.

The SEC has rescheduled the LSU-Ole Miss game for Dec. 19 while the away game at Florida will remain on Dec. 12. While on its surface it appears the Tigers will be able to fit in its entire 2020-21 schedule, there's one major complication that exists with seeing the Ole Miss game played.

The Rebels are currently managing a spike in COVID-19 cases and have shut down their facility until Wednesday. Their next opponent is No. 5 Texas A&M, a team that needs every game to count in order to help its chances in slipping into the College Football Playoff.

If that game must be postponed, the conference will have a decision to make. Force the Aggies and Rebels to cancel their scheduled game, meaning Texas A&M only gets nine games, or cancel the LSU-Ole Miss game and play the Ole Miss-Texas A&M game on Dec. 19.

The latter seems the more likely scenario as the Tigers and Rebels are both out of the SEC and CFP picture. If that scenario does happen it'll also mean that LSU would only get three home games in Tiger Stadium, which is a bitter pill to swallow in the middle of a pandemic.

In a letter sent to TAF (Tiger Athletic Foundation) members before the season, athletic director Scott Woodward said the athletic department is preparing to lose upwards of $80 million in revenue for the calendar year. With the Missouri game having to be moved to Columbia because of Hurricane Laura, losing the revenue from two games would result in additional millions of dollars.

The athletic department as a result had to cut ties with several staff members, something Woodward told the Advocate was extremely difficult to have to do.

"Those are the hardest things because of the relationships you have with good people. It’s not what you sign up to do,' Woodward said. "But in the same vein you have enormous compassion and empathy with everyone suffering out there right now. It’s part of the nature of what’s happening."

As things stand currently, LSU will be able to complete its entire schedule but don't be surprised if the plans have to be further altered. It just comes with the times we're living in.