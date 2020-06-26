Where Do LSU’s Derek Stingley, JaCoby Stevens and Ja’Marr Chase Rank in the SEC for 2020 Season?

Coming into this season, if LSU wants to truly be considered as title contenders, the veteran stars from the Tigers 2019 championship season will have to step up every Saturday.

The national consensus of LSU in 2020 is that the program lost too many of its starters to make a repeat season a possibility. There is some credence to those thoughts.

LSU did lose its statistically historic quarterback Joe Burrow, versatile running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, dependable slot receiver Justin Jefferson, four of its starters on the o-line, playmaking safety Grant Delpit, lock down corner Kristian Fulton and stud pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.

But the talent LSU returns in 2020 is enough to warrant consideration for a return to the College Football Playoff, even if those chances are slim, because of the experience that was gained through those wins a year ago. Earlier this week, College Football Network laid out its 30 top returning SEC players in 2020 and three Tigers cracked the top-15.

Senior safety JaCoby Stevens came in at No. 15, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was ranked No. 2 and receiver Ja’Marr Chase earned the No. 1 ranking.

Stevens obviously enjoyed a breakout junior season for the Tigers in 2019, recording 92 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, five sacks and three interceptions. His consistent play on the field helped him earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times and become a second team All-SEC honoree.

He'll return as the leader of the secondary and while it isn't official, projects to be a perfect candidate to earn LSU's No. 18 jersey for the upcoming season. Under Bo Pelini, Stevens will continue to be that rover player that comes up to the line of scrimmage and make game-altering plays.

"The short amount of time we had with him during the spring, it was fun. He fit right in to our culture and the best thing I love about coach Pelini is that he's not going to make a player adjust to his system," Stevens said on "LSU Sixty" in early May. "He's going to put players where they best fit and he's going to adjust his system to the players."

As for Stingley, the sophomore superstar is arguably the best returning defender in college football and a prime nominee for the Jim Thorpe award if he has the kind of season many are expecting.

In his All-American freshman season, Stingley led the SEC in interceptions (6) and pass breakups (21), both of which ranked in the top-5 nationally as well.

"He is the best young cornerback I’ve ever seen and I’ve been around some great ones. He’s the best and it’s really not even close," Joe Burrow said on Adam Schefter's Podcast ahead of the NFL draft. "He plays the position so smooth that it’s just really hard to get open on him. The battle between him and Ja’Marr in practice was a lot of fun.

There isn't much left for Chase to prove in his career with the Tigers as the Biletnikoff winner, who earned No. 7 for this upcoming season, will now set his sights on the LSU history books.

Chase is 77 receptions, 909 yards and four touchdowns away from setting the career program records in each statistical category.

Obviously LSU will need other players to step up to the plate, starting with quarterback Myles Brennan. But for the established veterans on the team, the guys that know what it takes to win in the biggest moments, that 2019 experience is something that can't be coached or practiced. It’s an experience twill come in handy when LSU finds itself in late game situations this season.