LSU QB Coach Joe Sloan Ready to Bring Louisiana Experience to Tigers

As spring ball vastly approaches, this revamped coaching staff will get their first true look at the depth of their roster. With a myriad of position battles at the forefront of camp, the quarterback situation is one that draws most of the attention.

For newly named quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, the chance to collaborate with his talented staff to make the best decisions for this program is what excites him the most.

Sloan, who has proven his success both on the recruiting trail and as a coach during his tenure at Louisiana Tech, is ready to hit the ground running with such an elite coaching group and get this team back to their standard. The opportunity to join head coach Brian Kelly’s staff is something Sloan just couldn’t pass up.

“I think their success and their experience speaks for itself,” Sloan said on this staff. “And that was something that excited me so much when I got the opportunity to come down here. Coach Kelly’s had unreal success over a long period of time at lot of different programs. He has a winning formula and a lot of that is quarterback driven.”



After a nine-year stint at Louisiana Tech, Sloan has developed an attachment for this state, emphasizing the different culture and talent produced from Louisiana. Joining a super team of in-state recruiters in Frank Wilson, Cortez Hankton, and many more, the ability to keep the richest talent close to home is of the utmost priority.

“It’s a special state. I was fortunate to be at Louisiana Tech for a long time and have the opportunity to develop a lot of relationships in this state,” Sloan said. “There’s a special culture in Louisiana. It’s a pride. I think that’s what I’ve found over my many years.”

During Coach Kelly’s first run on the recruiting trail at the helm of LSU football, locking down the state of Louisiana was a piece he harped on most. Now adding Sloan into the mix makes for an even greater recruiting formula. From an evaluation perspective, this group has something special.

“I think we have a lot of great eyes in our room, in our offensive staff room, who have had a ton of experience in evaluating players,” Sloan said. “We’re going to work on that together and make sure that we turn over every rock and are extremely detailed in our research. Are they going to be a successful student-athlete and make LSU proud.”

As Sloan transitions into his first spring camp in Death Valley, the chance to join forces with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and develop one of the most dynamic offenses in the country is a high priority. Getting the quarterback battle rolling and seeing where this offense lies will set the tone for fall camp in August.

“You could argue that [Cincinnati] was one of the most balanced offenses in America this past year,” Sloan said of Denbrock’s scheme last season. “I think that helped to put them in in position to have the success they had.”

Whether it’s helping figure out who the Tigers QB1 will be for the 2022 season or continue thriving as a recruiter, Sloan has found his new home in Baton Rouge. Playing a pivotal role for Coach Kelly’s staff, this program has all the makings to get back to the LSU standard of football.

