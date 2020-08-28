SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Receiver Racey McMath Taking Control of Slot Position, Pair of Freshmen Making an Impact

Glen West

LSU has plenty of weapons at its disposal and on Tuesday coach Ed Orgeron confirmed what many had suspected for months. The only question as it pertains to the weapons junior quarterback Myles Brennan will have at his disposal is who will take Justin Jefferson's spot in the slot. 

Orgeron said that senior Racey McMath had secured the starting spot when meeting with reporters earlier this week.

“Racey is doing a great job. Racey is going to be a starter for us," Orgeron said. 

McMath really broke onto the scene last year after spending the first few years of his time with the program primarily as a special teams standout. While he was still a standout on special teams in 2019, he also earned more time on the field, bringing in 17 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns. 

Brennan and McMath even shared the field for most of the fourth quarter in the Tigers 50-7 blowout, hooking up on a 58-yard touchdown at the end of the game.

While McMath has certainly proven to be a reliable candidate, there are many other young players who are making an impact during fall camp. Orgeron also mentioned freshmen Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore as players who have impressed the coaching staff.

Boutte and Moore come to Baton Rouge as highly touted players with good size and great route running skills. While their futures are bright, it will be hard for them to earn consistent playing time with Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and McMath earning the majority of the snaps.

"(Kayshon) Boutte is doing a good job for us. All those guys are doing a great job," Orgeron said. "I fell like we’re really talented at the wide receiver position. The guy I’m really impressed with is (Koy) Moore. He’s done a great job. From Rummel High School, I think he’s going to have an excellent freshman year."

Of course, Orgeron couldn't go the interview without answering a few questions about freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, who will command his fair share of attention this season. The plan initially was to use Gilbert at tight end, the slot and out wide but Orgeron and the staff want him to master the tight end spot first and foremost.

“We want him to learn tight end, get the tight end down. We’re doing a lot of stuff with him," Orgeron said. "We’re flexing him out. He’s in motion. He’s got to do this on this play, do this on this play so we want him to learn the tight end position and get good at that. Then, eventually we could move him out.

"Arik is the type of tight end we’ve been looking for to stretch the field. Yesterday, we ran a vertical route right up the field and he beat the Mike linebacker for a touchdown. That’s a dagger in the heart for the defense."

Having defenses key on Chase, Marshall and Gilbert should open up plenty of avenues for McMath or anyone else the team ultimately could decide to line up in the slot. McMath proved to be a big play threat in 2019 and that's certainly a trend that can continue this season.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three LSU Football Players Crack Todd McShay's Top-50 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Chase, Cox, Shelvin viewed as potential first-round talents

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football Defensive Line Looking Strong Despite Key Departures From Team

Ojulari continues to be praised by Orgeron, pair of seniors sticking out as starters

Glen West

by

Glen West

Film Review: Why 2022 Louisiana Running Back Le’Veon Moss Could be the Future of LSU Football

Louisiana native holds double digit offers, rare athleticism

Brian Smith

2021 Recruit Jalen Shead Says LSU Football Thinks of Him as Top Tight End Priority

Shead talks about visiting LSU, hanging out with tight end Arik Gilbert

Glen West

Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Responds to Jacob Blake Shooting

"How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing"

Glen West

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Impressed With Jabril Cox, Development of Freshmen QB's

Brennan the unquestioned starter but Orgeron says Finley, Johnson throw “a great ball.”

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football Comes in at No. 8 in Sports Illustrated's "Still Standing" Top-16 Preseason Rankings

Tigers ranked behind usual suspects, a few surprises in the SI preseason rankings

Glen West

by

Glen West

Video: LSU Football Practices Wednesday with Hurricane Laura Expected to Make Landfall Tonight

Tigers practice shorthanded with most of offensive line reportedly quarantining

Glen West

LSU 2021 Tight End Target Thomas Fidone Set to Make Commitment Decision Wednesday

Fidone talks about LSU and where things stand in their recruitment of him

Glen West

Report: NCAA Investigation Into LSU Coach Will Wade Takes Another Twist

NCAA submits referral to have case reviewed by Independent Accountability Resolution Process

Glen West