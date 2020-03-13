SEC Suspends Athletic Events Through April 15, LSU Spring Practice Included

On Friday afternoon, the SEC announced it would be suspending all athletic events through April 15 and now includes activities such as practices and team workouts. The suspension is effective at the end of the day Friday and comes in conjunction with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The suspension includes LSU spring football which will affect the spring game which was scheduled for April 18. Because the team won’t be practicing at all until that time, the game most likely won’t be played. In addition, team meetings must conclude by March 16 at 5 p.m.

The decision from the SEC comes less than 24 hours after the NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter athletics and is subsequently working to provide spring athletes an extra year of eligibility. The NCAA cancellations include both men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as the College World Series.

“There’s nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and community,” said Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “This decision did not come lightly for anyone. This is an extraordinary measure, but a necessary one for the greater good.”





SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was outspoken about his thoughts on the NCAA canceling the remainder of spring athletics.

“I hope we can learn more about what informed the NCAA’s decision to extend the championship cancellation into those spring sports,” Sankey said. “It’ll be some important information for us to learn from, and I think use, as we make decisions.”

These events also come in conjunction with the school’s decision to cancel all sponsored events expecting more than 30 people beginning Friday. In addition, LSU released a statement on Friday saying the school and its facilities including the UREC will be closed through May 30. Classes will be out for the next two weeks and then move online for the remainder of the semester.

“LSU has encouraged students living on campus to return home. Student-athletes who choose to remain at LSU will continue to receive the necessary daily services including food, medical care and housing.“

“We understand the impact of this decision," a school news release said. "Our priority right now is protecting your health and safety and preventing the spread of the coronavirus to the LSU community."