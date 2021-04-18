Standout Players From LSU Football's 2021 Spring Game

LSU had many stellar performances throughout the spring game on Saturday. Down multiple starters on the defense, it was a unit that continued to show major improvements while the offense, despite not wanting to reveal too much, had some standouts throughout the course of the scrimamge.

Here were just a few players that had successful outings and an update on their standing within the depth chart.

Myles Brennan (QB)

Max Johnson certainly had his moments and looked particularly good in the third quarter, leading the Purple team on two consecutive touchdown drives. But Brennan also looked to fit the bill and certainly had the play of the day when he executed a fake spike to perfection and hit Kayshon Boutte on a go route to close the first half.

That emotion was good to see from the veteran quarterback, who had his season cut short due to that lower body injury. He went 12-of-20 for 116 yards and a touchdown between his two quarters of action. Saturday's spring game goes hand in hand with what Orgeron has said all spring about the quarterbacks. Eventually the program will have to settle on two players but that's something that will happen closer to fall ball.

"I think that what you saw out there today is what you're seeing in spring ball," Orgeron said. "We come off the field one day and Garrett will be the best quarterback. The next day was TJ. The next day was Myles. The next day was Max.

"I honestly feel like we have the best quarterback room in the country," Boutte said. "All of them are getting better, we're all working on things, running routes, everything together but I think all together they are playing good as a quarterback room," Boutte said.

Kayshon Boutte (WR)

If there's one receiver that has a grasp on a starting role in 2021 it's the rising sophomore Boutte. He was one of the most impressive receivers in the entire SEC over the final three weeks of the season and seems to have taken his game to another level in the last few months.

Boutte hauled in 11 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown in the spring game as he showed physicality and speed, even beating Derek Stingley down field once or twice throughout the contest. On a day mostly won by the defense, Boutte and Jontre Kirklin were the two receivers who stood out above the pack.

"We didn't show too much in the game but we practiced hard all spring for it and we could improve in some areas, but I feel like we did good on offense and defense," Boutte said. "It's been like that all spring every day, every practice. Everybody talks and it's all about your one on one's and you gotta win yours."

Dwight McGlothern (CB)

McGlothern has been one of the most talked about members of the secondary over the last few weeks with starter Elias Ricks out with an injury. He received a big opportunity to start opposite Derek Stingley in Saturday's game and didn't disappoint.

When lined up against Kayshon Boutte, McGlothern actually held his own as he was able to record four tackles, one tackle for a loss and a game high four pass break ups in coverage. He was one of the players that Orgeron specifically pointed out as a guy to watch before the game and he showed why that confidence wasn't misplaced.

"You look at Dwight, Dwight had a great day today. That was probably a pick," Orgeron said. "I blew the whistle early because I didn't want more receivers to get hurt, but that guy had a great spring and he played cornerback because Eli Ricks wasn't there."

While McGlothern won't push Ricks from that starting position opposite Stingley, he's making a statement that he can be relied on come this fall and is deserving of a deeper look.

Jaquelin Roy (DT)

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari could've easily made this list as he was persistent in his attack throughout the course of the game but what Roy did was truly spectacular. He was on the White defense, which in both halves went head-to-head with the first team offensive line.

He was able to consistently break through the middle of the offensive line, which is one of the most experienced groups on the entire roster. The rising sophomore had three sacks and four total tackles on the afternoon, pointing to the depth that exists on this defensive line.

Roy really broke out towards the end of the 2020 season as he was given more opportunities over the final three games. While veterans Glen Logan and Neil Farrell figure to play major roles with the interior defensive line moving forward but Roy will earn plenty of snaps as well.