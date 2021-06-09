Standouts from LSU Football's Skills Position Camp

The high school recruits poured in from all over the country to compete at LSU's skills camp over the weekend. There were the anticipated players like quarterback Walker Howard and tight end Jake Johnson, two Tigers commits who spent most of the weekend together and looked the part in LSU's camp.

Howard and Johnson were also on hand to watch fellow 2022 commits Will Campbell and Bo Bordelon tear up the offensive line camp on June 4. They could be seen talking with various members of the Tigers' coaching staff and with current LSU players like Jack Bech, who played with Howard in high school and Jake's brother quarterback Max Johnson.

It's a great sign that this class, which ranks No. 2 in the country on the SI All American rankings, seems to already be so close and bodes well for bringing in top notch talent. At the camp, Howard threw precision passes and Johnson showed off his immense potential as he continues to add weight to his 6-foot-5 frame. It was also a great look for LSU's staff to see which players the two had a connection with.

There were multiple players on the current roster who served as counselors for the camp, including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, receivers Jontre Kirklin, Koy Moore and Jaray Jenkins, tight end Kole Taylor and linebacker Damone Clark. Nussmeier was hanging close to offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and Howard throughout the morning session of camp offering instruction.

Then there were the prospects that LSU is hoping to lure to Baton Rouge. Running back Rueben Owens, one of the top players in the 2023 class and current Texas commit, was orignally only supposed to be at LSU for a few days but enjoyed his time so much he elected to attend the camp. Other high profile players in attendance were 2022 safety Laterrance Welch, an LSU commit, who recorded an interception in the 7v7 portion of the camp as well as receiver Decoldest Crawford.

Wide receiver AJ Johnson and safety JaCoby Mathews were also on campus this weekend but didn't participate in the workout.

Some notable performances from the uncommitted players at the camp were 2023 wide receiver Omarion Miller and 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, who both earned scholarship offers by day's end. Running back Trevonte' Citizen was also a prominent name at the camp out of the 2022 class. Louisiana has a few top notch running backs in this class, including Leveon Moss and Trevor Etienne.

Between the two days of camps with the offensive line and defensive line on Saturday and the skills position players on Sunday, LSU got a great look at some up and coming talent. Many left impressed with the Tigers' facility and coaching staff so it'll be interesting to follow the recruiting trail over the next several weeks.