LSU Football's Derek Stingley Has Opportunity to Be Among Most Profitable NIL Athletes

In addition to social media following, carrying the No. 7 jersey will open up major opportunities for the junior defensive back

With the NCAA Board of Directors approving one of the biggest changes in the history of college sports, the new name, image and likeness rules will allow student-athletes to profit off of their popularity in their respected sports.

For LSU, this gives potential top-five pick in next year’s NFL Draft, Derek Stingley Jr., the opportunity to maximize his marketability as one of the most talented players in all of college football. Gymnastics Olivia Dunne and basketball's Shareef O'Neal will be among the most profitable on social media following alone.

But Stingley Jr.’s versatility on the football field draws attention from football fans all over the country as the speedy cornerback also thrives as a punt returner along with being rumored to potentially take snaps at wide receiver this year.

As Stingley Jr. enters his junior campaign for the Tigers, he has been gifted with the opportunity to wear the infamous No. 7 jersey this upcoming season. From a marketing perspective, the chance to profit off of one of the most coveted jerseys for LSU will provide significant financial compensation.

Wearing No. 7 not only proves how talented Stingley Jr. is on the football field, but it also shows how well respected he is in the locker room, being one of the most disciplined players within this LSU group.

“Derek is very deserving of following in the footsteps of some of the great players in LSU history in wearing the No. 7 jersey,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement from the school. “Derek is an outstanding young man from right here in Baton Rouge who represents our program with tremendous character and a desire to make all of those around him better.”

The fact that LSU seems to be on board and very leniant with its logo and brand to its student athletes will only benefit someone like Stingley. Stingley Jr. will surely earn a tremendous amount of money with his jersey, but the All-American will also have the chance to gain money from a plethora of endorsement deals heading his way.

With an already strong social media following, Stingley Jr. boasts over 135,000 followers on Instagram, giving him a platform for companies to surely compensate him for advertisement gigs.

He’s already inked a deal with the popular food chain Walk-Ons to get kick things off, but this is only the beginning for Stingley Jr. in the grand scheme of things.

With players allowed to consult with agents, develop their own brand, and sign shoe deals with major companies, Stingley Jr. is just getting started when it comes to benefitting off of his name, image and likeness.

The opportunity for these major brands to get their foot in the door with a player of Stingley Jr.’s caliber before he reaches the next level is extremely important. The flashy playstyle of his makes it greater for fans and football gurus to want to continue watching, making him a more marketable athlete.

The chance for these athletes to get compensated for their popularity is a game changer and Stingley Jr. will surely be a player to keep an eye on. His marketability goes beyond his talent on the football field as he fits the mold of a social media icon already.

A projected top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Stingley Jr. will have a tremendous opportunity to benefit off of NIL and be one of the highest compensated athletes in the NCAA. With a disciplined mentality and diligent work ethic, Stingley Jr. will become one of the most sought-after athletes in all of collegiate sports.