Will Campbell and LSU Football's Recent String of Recruiting Success on the Offensive Line

Tigers have put in the time on offensive line and it's starting to pan out

With Will Campbell now committed to the Tigers, LSU has options for balancing out the offensive tackle depth chart.

LSU has secured the commitment of the most important 2022 recruit on its board with Will Campbell joining the fold. The talented prospect is a pure left tackle candidate and could easily slide over and play right tackle or even play guard if necessary. What does this mean for LSU’s recruiting strategy moving forward?

There are concerns about offensive tackle recruiting, as the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes only produced two pure offensive tackles still true options for LSU to place at offensive tackle. The 2021 cycle looks to add one offensive tackle as well -- Garrett Dellinger -- so there needs to not only be an influx of high-end talent, but also volume, for the class of 2022.

Campbell is the Real Deal

It’s rare that a true freshman can play right away in the SEC West. That’s even less common for an offensive tackle because of the year to year talent at defensive he will see. Name an SEC West team and you can probably think of a talented defensive end with NFL talent just waiting to play against an inexperienced true freshman offensive tackle.

Still, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Monroe (La.) Neville standout should at least challenge for playing time his freshman year. Hopefully he will not be needed right away, but injuries and early departures can change a depth chart in a moment’s notice. Take a look at a few of Campbell’s plays from his junior campaign.

For 2022, Tigers Need Three Pure Offensive Tackles

Beyond Campbell, LSU just landed Bo Bordelon from Isodore Newman in New Orleans. There will be more about Bordelon in the coming days. He would still only be the second offensive tackle within this class. He’s not a national name like Campbell, but if LSU wanted Bordelon this early, the Tigers coaching staff must have known something.

The third offensive tackle commit needs to be a player that’s capable of coming in and playing early. Perhaps by his second season in Baton Rouge. LSU really needs the third offensive tackle to be a really good prospect.

Who’s next?

Junior College Prospect

It would not be surprising if LSU at least considered taking a junior college prospect within this next class. Reason being, what if one or both of Dare Rosenthol and Cameron Wire announce for the NFL after the 2021 season?

For a football roster, LSU would be in a pickle at one of the truly most important positions. While junior college prospects are not necessarily going to receive much national recruiting attention, signing a junior college offensive tackle for 2022 is almost assuredly something LSU will consider because of the experience and strength a junior college prospect can provide a roster.

Grad Transfer

Much like a junior college transfer, LSU could once again go the grad transfer route. This is only worth mentioning at this point because it would have to happen next fall after LSU knows more about Rosenthal and Wire and their NFL intentions.

Just keep it in mind. Offensive tackle is a position where it usually takes time to develop; signing an experienced offensive tackle can be a way of improving the position and do so quickly.

Overall, LSU has a chance to right the ship with offensive tackle recruiting. Campbell is a great start.