Report: LSU Targeting Brad White as Next Defensive Coordinator

Kentucky defensive coordinator has spent last three seasons in the SEC, has been a part of most recent string of success in Lexington

A question that recruits and current players alike are likely curious about is who Brian Kelly is looking at to fill the two coordinator positions. It's been relatively quiet on the coaching search front as Kelly and the current staff set their sights on the current 2022 recruiting class.

But on Monday, news started to surface that Kelly is zoning in on a potential defensive coordinator. According to a report from FootballScoop, Kentucky's Brad White is the candidate Kelly is targeting to replace Daronte Jones as the Tigers defensive coordinator.

As of Sunday when the report surfaced, White was in Baton Rouge meeting with LSU and FootballScoop reporting a deal could come together very soon.

A former linebacker at Wake Forest where he recorded 227 career tackles, White immediately got into coaching and has bounced around various football programs including Air Force (2010-11) and the Indianapolis Colts (2012-17).

White, who has been with Kentucky since 2018, has served as the Wildcats defensive coordinator for the last three seasons under Mark Stoops. During that time Kentucky has seen some of the most consistent play from its program in recent history, going 32-17 since his arrival.

In his first year as defensive coordinator in 2019, the Wildcats finished 13th in the nation in scoring defense and 21st nationally in total defense. It was also the first time in 40 years that Kentucky didn't allow a single opponent to score 30 points or more in any game.

Under White's guidance while at Kentucky, NFL star edge rusher Josh Allen posted one of the great single seasons by a defensive end, racking up 88 tackles, 17.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss. Allen would go on to win National Defensive Player of the Year honors and was a unanimous first-team All-American.

At this time, Kelly has brought Kerry Cooks on to the defensive staff, retained offensive line coach Brad Davis, hired special teams coordinator Brian Polian and a strength and conditioning coordinator in Jacob Flint.