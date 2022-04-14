Three LSU Football Players Who Have Impressed in 2022 Spring Camp

Brennan, Brooks among the players who have shown great promise during first few weeks of on field work.

The Tigers continue their spring camp with a myriad of players showing this new staff what they can do on the gridiron. Whether it be fresh faces or returning players from a season ago, guys are giving their all on the field to make a name for themselves.

Reaching the midway point of spring ball, rotations are beginning to fill out. With a thin secondary, we’ve seen Greg Brooks come in and prove he’s prepared to be an immediate impact player for this team.

Along with Brooks, here are a few players who have stood out to this point in camp:

Greg Brooks Nickel Cornerback

The Arkansas transfer has been a tremendous bright spot for the Tigers throughout the offseason, creating turnovers in nearly every practice and really stepping up for a thin defensive backs group.

A clear day one starter for Matt House’s defense, Brooks prides himself on the versatility he can bring to this talented defensive unit.

“I'm a versatile defensive back and more of a playmaker on the ball and from the spring practice I’m showing that by creating all these turnovers,” Brooks said. “At Arkansas, I felt like I couldn't do that. We were only playing zone and I felt like a linebacker and it just wasn't me, but now I'm able to free roam around and just make plays.”

The plan over the last few practices is to shift Brooks from the nickel corner to boundary corner, giving him and the Tigers a little more flexibility at a position of need.

The New Orleans native has the chance to put on for the Tigers and reach his full potential in Death Valley. Joining Arkansas teammate, Joe Foucha, as new members at LSU, the dynamic duo looks to shine bright in Tiger Stadium this fall.

John Emery Running Back

Could this be the year we see Emery break out of his shell and take the SEC by storm? His spring camp performance to this point makes it look likely. Transforming his body and focusing solely on his academics and football regimen, Brian Kelly could be the one to get Emery prepared for the season Tiger fans have been waiting for.

"It's really about John being in a better place mentally than it is physically," Kelly said. "I think he's not as distracted. He's focused on what's most important, and what is most important is his academics and football. I'm really proud of the progress that he has made since my short time here and making that happen. I think we're going to see him play for us this fall because of that, and that's all on him. He had to make that decision, and good for him."

Although it’s still too soon to tell before next fall, Emery appears to be in great position to be the Tigers RB1 this upcoming season. Receiving a majority of starting reps in camp, it’s his focus that is allowing him to take over a talented running back room.

As spring camp winds down, it could be Emery’s job to lose before summer camp kicks off for the Tigers. Developing his body and locking in on what’s most important to him, this could be the year LSU fans have been wanting to see from Emery.

Myles Brennan Quarterback

Another run for Brennan means another quarterback battle for the sixth-year senior. Despite this quarterback room being one of the deepest in the country between Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard, Brennan has really showcased his talent through the first half of spring camp.

His “nothing to lose” mentality is showing in his play throughout the team’s 11-on-11 scrimmages. Looking much more poised in the pocket and not quite as timid on throws, Brennan’s confidence has radiated onto his teammates. He's getting the ball out quickly and accurately to his playmakers which is what the core of this offense will be come fall.

With a limited number of practices left to make an impression on this coaching staff and prove to be LSU’s QB1, Brennan is taking it a day at a time and letting things come to him.

“You have 15 days to build your résumé… You have 15 chances to go out there,” Brennan said. “It’s a new staff, there’s new players, new coaches, new offense. We’re all starting from ground zero in a sense, but as long as we’re making each other better, everything’s going to take care of itself.”

As this offense continues their installation process, Brennan will look to stay on the same trajectory he has been on this offseason. Making the correct read and putting on display his pinpoint accuracy, especially on his deep balls, Brennan has an opportunity to win back the Tigers starting quarterback role in the final chapter of his LSU career.