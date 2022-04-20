Skip to main content

Where LSU Players Land in Latest Three Round 2022 Mock Draft

Stingley goes in round one, Flott and Farrell in round three in latest mock draft from ESPN analysts

The NFL draft is nearly a week away and LSU has multiple players who could potentially go in the first few rounds. Mock draft season is on full blast as the draft nears and there are a few players who are slowly climbing up experts boards.

ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay recently went back and forth on a mock draft and are very bullish on a handful of former Tigers expecting to hear their names called. Here's a look at the three round mock draft on ESPN and where Kiper and McShay had the former Tigers' players going. 

Derek Stingley (CB)

USATSI_18032445

No. 12 Overall-Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have been a popular destination for arguably the most talented defensive prospect in the draft when healthy. The issue for Stingley has been the fact that he's only played in 10 games the last two seasons and just recently returned from a Lisfranc injury that kept him out all but three games in 2021. 

When on the field, he's a game changing, shut down cornerback who can compete with the best this 2022 class has to offer. It's why his ceiling could be as high as top five if the right team feels he's a good fit. But Kiper believes that No. 12 to Minnesota, where he'd reunite with former teammate Justin Jefferson and coach Daronte Jones, would be a perfect fit with the Tigers. 

"Stingley made the list of my favorite prospects, and I mentioned that Minnesota is probably his floor in Round 1. NFL teams will bet on his talent, even with back-to-back injury-plagued seasons," Kiper wrote. 

Cordale Flott (CB)

USATSI_18035602

No. 85 Overall- New England Patriots

Flott's draft range falls right into where this projected pick could take place and there aren't many better fits for defensive players than Bill Belichick and the Patriots. As a third year player for the Tigers, Flott proved to be consistent in his time with the team as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With 41 tackles, four passes defended and one interception as a primary slot corner, Flott and his 6-foot-2 length proved effective as a second year starter in the secondary. His fit at the next level is still in question as he'll likely need to add weight before being able to contribute on defense but a special teams role isn't out of the question early in his career.

"Flott's size and speed provide upside," McShay wrote.

Neil Farrell (DL)

USATSI_17834913

No. 103 Overall- Kansas City Chiefs

Farrell is as tough as they come as an interior defensive lineman and dropping to a team at the end of the third could be an absolute steal. With 21 starts and over 50 appearances in his four years with the program, Farrell became a linchpin for the Tigers front four, racking up 45 tackles and 9.5 tackles for a loss in 2021. 

A consistent run stopper with LSU, Farrell would fit into most NFL schemes with his consistent disruptive ability on the interior of the defensive line. 

"Farrell is disruptive and powerful up the middle, and he plays with a no-quit motor," McShay wrote.


LSU Tigers

FF852C36-AF29-41B9-AE00-BAA16A09AD68
Football

How Left Tackle Will Campbell Has Adjusted So Quickly to LSU, College Football

By Glen West1 hour ago
USATSI_17964308
Football

Three Things We Hope to Learn at LSU Football Spring Game

By Zack Nagy3 hours ago
lsu baseball
Baseball

Where LSU Baseball Stands After Being Swept by Arkansas

By Glen WestApr 19, 2022
USATSI_15963067
Football

Transfer Cornerback Sevyn Banks Commits to LSU Football

By Glen WestApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17964271
Football

LSU Football to Roster Address Needs Quickly After Spring Ball

By Glen WestApr 19, 2022
3179DE85-B36F-439C-AE13-F7497492FC8B
Football

What LSU Football is Getting in 2023 Safety Ryan Yaites

By Brian SmithApr 18, 2022
USATSI_17964295
Football

LSU Running Back Corey Kiner Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

By Glen WestApr 18, 2022
USATSI_17964293
Football

LSU Coach Brian Kelly on the Trajectory of College Football

By Glen WestApr 18, 2022