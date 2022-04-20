Where LSU Players Land in Latest Three Round 2022 Mock Draft

Stingley goes in round one, Flott and Farrell in round three in latest mock draft from ESPN analysts

The NFL draft is nearly a week away and LSU has multiple players who could potentially go in the first few rounds. Mock draft season is on full blast as the draft nears and there are a few players who are slowly climbing up experts boards.

ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay recently went back and forth on a mock draft and are very bullish on a handful of former Tigers expecting to hear their names called. Here's a look at the three round mock draft on ESPN and where Kiper and McShay had the former Tigers' players going.

Derek Stingley (CB) No. 12 Overall-Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have been a popular destination for arguably the most talented defensive prospect in the draft when healthy. The issue for Stingley has been the fact that he's only played in 10 games the last two seasons and just recently returned from a Lisfranc injury that kept him out all but three games in 2021.

When on the field, he's a game changing, shut down cornerback who can compete with the best this 2022 class has to offer. It's why his ceiling could be as high as top five if the right team feels he's a good fit. But Kiper believes that No. 12 to Minnesota, where he'd reunite with former teammate Justin Jefferson and coach Daronte Jones, would be a perfect fit with the Tigers.

"Stingley made the list of my favorite prospects, and I mentioned that Minnesota is probably his floor in Round 1. NFL teams will bet on his talent, even with back-to-back injury-plagued seasons," Kiper wrote.



Cordale Flott (CB) No. 85 Overall- New England Patriots

Flott's draft range falls right into where this projected pick could take place and there aren't many better fits for defensive players than Bill Belichick and the Patriots. As a third year player for the Tigers, Flott proved to be consistent in his time with the team as well.

With 41 tackles, four passes defended and one interception as a primary slot corner, Flott and his 6-foot-2 length proved effective as a second year starter in the secondary. His fit at the next level is still in question as he'll likely need to add weight before being able to contribute on defense but a special teams role isn't out of the question early in his career.

"Flott's size and speed provide upside," McShay wrote.

Neil Farrell (DL) No. 103 Overall- Kansas City Chiefs

Farrell is as tough as they come as an interior defensive lineman and dropping to a team at the end of the third could be an absolute steal. With 21 starts and over 50 appearances in his four years with the program, Farrell became a linchpin for the Tigers front four, racking up 45 tackles and 9.5 tackles for a loss in 2021.

A consistent run stopper with LSU, Farrell would fit into most NFL schemes with his consistent disruptive ability on the interior of the defensive line.

"Farrell is disruptive and powerful up the middle, and he plays with a no-quit motor," McShay wrote.



