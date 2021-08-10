Tiger Practice Report: Day Five of LSU Fall Camp Sees Clouds and RPO Work on Offense

While the sun had been beating down for most of the practices open to the media thus far, today the clouds were threatening the purple and gold after weather forced the Tigers inside on Monday.

Star cornerback Derek Stingley and running back Tyrion Davis-Price were among those absent from the portion of practice open to media. There's no need for serious worry in either's case as Ed Orgeron said Tuesday that Stingley was finishing up some summer class work this week. Davis-Price has a minor camp injury that won't keep him out more than a few days.

Peetz has been extremely involved with the quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends over the course of this first week, even stepping in and showing the players how he wanted a particular drill to work by taking a snap and rolling out right to deliver a pass. It's the hands on approach this young staff is taking with the players that draws excitement and will be interesting to see how that carries over to games come September.

Here are a few other notes we picked up on as the first week of fall camp winds down:

-During the individual drills portion of practice, quarterbacks were working with the running backs on RPO handoffs. The run pass option was a staple of the LSU offense back in 2019 and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz is hoping to have similar success with Max Johnson under center.

-The tight ends were also seen getting in some work with Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier. Of note, freshman Jack Bech was in a gold non-contact jersey but was participating in individual drills.

-The secondary as a whole was a bit light on numbers as a number of players weren't caught on the field.

-Other players who remain in gold non-contact jerseys for the purple and gold Antoine Sampah and Landon Jackson while linebacker Josh White was also wearing a gold jersey. However receiver Devonta Lee, who had been a non-contact participant early in camp, was no longer wearing the gold jersey.

LSU will be off on Wednesday before getting week two of fall camp started on Thursday.