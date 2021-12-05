Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LSU Football Selected to Participate in Texas Bowl Against Kansas State

    Tigers will square off against the Wildcats with decisions still to be made about current staff
    Author:

    LSU's 2021 season will officially have a postseason end as the Tigers were selected to participate in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Jan. 4, 2022.

    The game, which will be located in Houston, is not the first time LSU has been to the Texas Bowl. The Tigers beat Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech back in 2015 56-27 in the bowl game.

    It's another month of practice for a team that could very well look extremely different on the field and on the sidelines as well. News of who coach Brian Kelly will be keeping or bringing in on staff has yet to really take off, leaving many in the dark about what the future of the program will look like. 

    A few moves that have been made public is receivers coach Mickey Joseph heading back to his alma mater of Nebraska, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and running backs coach Kevin Faulk staying on staff as well as Kelly electing not to keep strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt on staff.

    Read More

    Kelly said during his introductory press conference that one of the goals over the next few weeks will be to meet with and get a feel for most of the players on the roster and with a few extra weeks of practice preparing for the Wildcats, there will be no better time to do so. 

    "There will have to be a lot more meetings that are substantive because we've got work to do," Kelly said. "I've got to make some decisions relative to staff, preparing this football team for a bowl game, recruiting, and all of those things."

    Kansas State went 7-5 during the regular season and will be the second time the two programs face off. The first and only matchup between the two came in 1980, resulting in a 21-0 win for the purple and gold.

    Getting these few weeks in will be critical for the future young players of the LSU program will be an important step for Kelly to really evaluate the talent on the roster.

    USATSI_17205855
    Football

    LSU Football Selected to Participate in Texas Bowl Against Kansas State

    34 seconds ago
    USATSI_17289806
    Football

    College Football Playoff Set, SEC Well Represented With Alabama and Georgia

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17161824
    Football

    LSU's No. 1 Roster Priority Needs to be Building Up Offensive Line

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17269354
    Football

    Will Wade Not Happy With Recent "Slippage" in Key Areas Despite LSU's Unbeaten Start

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_16845139
    Football

    College Gameday Reacts to LSU Football Hire of Brian Kelly

    Dec 4, 2021
    03E60486-6370-4992-9DDA-CF861FA9B3FA
    Football

    Report: Tommy Moffitt Won’t Return As LSU Strength and Conditioning Coach

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_11187840
    Football

    Nebraska Hires LSU Receivers Coach Mickey Joseph

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_17268171
    Football

    Brian Kelly Embraces Challenge of Coaching at LSU, in the SEC

    Dec 3, 2021