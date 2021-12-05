LSU Football Selected to Participate in Texas Bowl Against Kansas State

Tigers will square off against the Wildcats with decisions still to be made about current staff

LSU's 2021 season will officially have a postseason end as the Tigers were selected to participate in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Jan. 4, 2022.

The game, which will be located in Houston, is not the first time LSU has been to the Texas Bowl. The Tigers beat Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech back in 2015 56-27 in the bowl game.

It's another month of practice for a team that could very well look extremely different on the field and on the sidelines as well. News of who coach Brian Kelly will be keeping or bringing in on staff has yet to really take off, leaving many in the dark about what the future of the program will look like.

A few moves that have been made public is receivers coach Mickey Joseph heading back to his alma mater of Nebraska, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and running backs coach Kevin Faulk staying on staff as well as Kelly electing not to keep strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt on staff.

Kelly said during his introductory press conference that one of the goals over the next few weeks will be to meet with and get a feel for most of the players on the roster and with a few extra weeks of practice preparing for the Wildcats, there will be no better time to do so.

"There will have to be a lot more meetings that are substantive because we've got work to do," Kelly said. "I've got to make some decisions relative to staff, preparing this football team for a bowl game, recruiting, and all of those things."

Kansas State went 7-5 during the regular season and will be the second time the two programs face off. The first and only matchup between the two came in 1980, resulting in a 21-0 win for the purple and gold.

Getting these few weeks in will be critical for the future young players of the LSU program will be an important step for Kelly to really evaluate the talent on the roster.