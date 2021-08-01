Transfer Major Burns Emerging as Potential Starter at Safety for LSU Football

Major Burns was always an LSU Tiger. He committed to the Tigers early in his recruitment process but ultimately because of class numbers, was steered towards another SEC foe.

A longtime commit with the purple and gold, Burns ultimately landed at Georgia, appearing in two games and registering four tackles during the 2020 season for the Bulldogs. Following the end of the season, LSU was facing a shortage at the safety position for the spring.

The Tigers really only had three guys, Todd Harris, Jordan Toles and Derrick Davis who the team could rely on. LSU even had to move long time cornerback Jay Ward back to safety to give the group depth, a move that has really worked out. With a couple of spots left in the 2021 recruiting class to fill, Ed Orgeron and company filled one spot with Clemson transfer Mike Jones.

The other went to Burns, who entered the transfer portal in early May and committed to the Tigers two weeks later. In the few months he's been with the program, Orgeron said Burns has really impressed the coaching staff and is making a push to start at safety alongside Ward.

“He’s done a tremendous job and probably has the best chance to start for us,” Orgeron said.

This is a group that also contains freshmen Sage Ryan and Matthew Langlois so what looked like a relatively weak position in terms of depth is now one of the deepest on the roster. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who also works closely with the safeties, will have plenty of options to choose from as fall camp unwinds.

Burns could very well be at the top of the depth chart when it's all said and done.