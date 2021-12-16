LSU Receiver Trey Palmer to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Receiver is without question one of the deeper positions on LSU's roster but the Tigers lost another weapon to the portal on Thursday. Trey Palmer became the latest member of the wide receiver room to enter his name in the portal.

The Tigers have lost a total of seven players to the portal this season, with Palmer joining Koy Moore and Deion Smith as the three receivers to enter the portal. As a junior for LSU in 2021, Palmer was acted as the Tigers punt returner while also hauling in 30 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

A former highly touted recruit out of Kentwood, Louisiana, Palmer took a few years to really develop into an every down kind of player for the purple and gold, shining this season as one of the primary targets of the receiver group. As the season waned, more of an emphasis became on getting the ball to freshmen Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and Jack Bech, as well as veteran Jaray Jenkins.

While Palmer's role in the offense didn't change, there weren't as many targets as the season went along. Palmer would also go on to add 142 yards in kick returns during the Tigers 6-6 regular season.

LSU is still in good shape with its receivers but the talent and depth is starting to stretch a little thinner. Nabers, Thomas, Bech, Kayshon Boutte and Chris Hilton figure to be key pieces in the Tigers rotation, while freshman Landon Ibieta remains the only 2022 signee to this class.





With 19 spots to fill out the roster via the transfer portal and 2022 class, there are still plenty of options and players Brian Kelly and the LSU staff can target.