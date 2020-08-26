Video: Inside LSU Football’s Tuesday Fall Practice Session

It was one of the first rainy days in Baton Rouge during the Tigers’ fall practice schedule as the team went through another grueling practice in the indoor facility on Tuesday.

Coach Ed Orgeron met with the media and provided some of the latest news out of the last week or so of camp. The team is treating this week of fall practice as a major teaching week, Orgeron said.





The emphasis will be on installation moreso than actual fundamentals. The Tigers are currently in their fifth round of implementing the offensive and defensive schemes.

It was also the first day in full pads on Monday for the team so now LSU is running through the playbook for the first time in elements the players are sure to feel on gamedays.

Some player news also came out of Orgeron’s press conference as Liam Shanahan is poised to start at center after a successful first week of fall camp. Also, Chasen Hines has the inside track on the right guard job though freshman Joseph Evans recently made the switch and is performing well.





On the defensive side of the ball, Orgeron said freshman pass rusher BJ Ojulari should be considered a starter. The freshman has been a favorite of the coaching staff’s since the spring and Orgeron said he had “four or five sacks” on Monday.

Orgeron believes Ojulari will certainly be on the field for third down packages as an off the edge rusher. The hype around sophomore cornerback Cordale Flott also reaches its peak as Orgeron also named him a likely starter week one against Mississippi State.

“We're really pleased with Cordale Flott,” Orgeron said. “I think Cordale Flott has solidified himself as a starter, either in the nickel package or in the base package where he can play corner."