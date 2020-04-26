LSU Undrafted Free Agents Find Their NFL Homes

Being one of the 255 picks in the NFL Draft is something every young football player grows up dreaming of.





But the harsh reality is that for most players that are part of a particular draft class, their names don’t get called. While going undrafted certainly isn’t the vision, there is a silver lining.





The player is given more freedom to pick from the available options that best fit him and for a number of former LSU Tigers, that opportunity was provided. Here’s where the undrafted LSU players wound up.

Thaddeus Moss (tight end)- Washington Redskins

Moss going undrafted Saturday was one of the big surprises of the day as many believed him to be a mid round selection heading into the weekend. However, three foot surgeries in two years was the ultimate culprit for Moss, who signed a contract with the Redskins.

Moss set the program record for receptions (42) and yards (534) in his lone season as a starter for the Tigers. If the injury history can be put behind him, he is great at catching in traffic and is a phenomenal blocker at the tight end position.





He should be able to carve out some kind of role with the Redskins if he can stay healthy. He’ll link up with teammate Saahdiq Charles and former Tiger Derrius Guice in Washington.





Breiden Fehoko (defensive end)- Los Angeles Chargers





Minutes after the draft ended, Fehoko tweeted out that he had signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chargers.





As a two-year starter on the defensive line for the Tigers, Fehoko recorded 34 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and two sacks. Next to Rashard Lawrence, Fehoko was viewed as a leader for the defensive line.

Fehoko told BRproud that he’s been hard at work, staying in shape so that when his opportunity comes, he’ll be ready for it.

“I want to be making sure that, when they sign me, they’re going to get their best investment. An investment where, for the month of April, I wasn’t just sitting on the couch.”

Badara Traore (offensive tackle)- Chicago Bears

Traore is a mammoth 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle that spent most of his career as a backup but did play in some meaningful games for the Tigers in 2019. He appeared in 13 games for the Tigers with three starts, including a season high 81 snaps in a 58-37 win over Ole Miss.

Derrick Dillon (receiver)- New York Giants

The speedy receiver didn’t leave the impact he probably wanted as a senior at LSU but he signed with the New York Giants minutes after the draft according to Brooks Kubena of the Advocate.

He reportedly clocked a 4.29 40-yard dash at a pro day event hosted by former LSU standout Ryan Clark. In 48 appearances at LSU, Dillon caught 51 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. The biggest catch of his career came in 2018 on a 71-yard touchdown catch and run against No. 7 Auburn.





Michael Divinity (linebacker)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2019 season was a growing and humbling experience for Divinity. After leading the Tigers in sacks in 2018, he was supposed to be one of the leaders of the defense his senior year.

Instead Divinity missed three games at the beginning of the season and had left the team by the Nov. 9 matchup with Alabama. He was eventually cleared to return in the national championship against Clemson but only played in five games.

In Tampa, he’ll have to fight for a roster spot on a team that hopes to contend for a championship with Tom Brady. He’ll have some familiar company as former teammate Devin White anchors the Buccaneers defense.

Adrian Magee (guard)- TBA