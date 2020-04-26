LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Undrafted Free Agents Find Their NFL Homes

Glen West

Being one of the 255 picks in the NFL Draft is something every young football player grows up dreaming of. 


But the harsh reality is that for most players that are part of a particular draft class, their names don’t get called. While going undrafted certainly isn’t the vision, there is a silver lining.


The player is given more freedom to pick from the available options that best fit him and for a number of former LSU Tigers, that opportunity was provided. Here’s where the undrafted LSU players wound up.  

Thaddeus Moss (tight end)- Washington Redskins

Moss going undrafted Saturday was one of the big surprises of the day as many believed him to be a mid round selection heading into the weekend. However, three foot surgeries in two years was the ultimate culprit for Moss, who signed a contract with the Redskins.

Moss set the program record for receptions (42) and yards (534) in his lone season as a starter for the Tigers. If the injury history can be put behind him, he is great at catching in traffic and is a phenomenal blocker at the tight end position. 


He should be able to carve out some kind of role with the Redskins if he can stay healthy. He’ll link up with teammate Saahdiq Charles and former Tiger Derrius Guice in Washington.


Breiden Fehoko (defensive end)- Los Angeles Chargers


Minutes after the draft ended, Fehoko tweeted out that he had signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chargers.


As a two-year starter on the defensive line for the Tigers, Fehoko recorded 34 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and two sacks. Next to Rashard Lawrence, Fehoko was viewed as a leader for the defensive line.

Fehoko told BRproud that he’s been hard at work, staying in shape so that when his opportunity comes, he’ll be ready for it. 

“I want to be making sure that, when they sign me, they’re going to get their best investment. An investment where, for the month of April, I wasn’t just sitting on the couch.”

Badara Traore (offensive tackle)- Chicago Bears

Traore is a mammoth 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle that spent most of his career as a backup but did play in some meaningful games for the Tigers in 2019. He appeared in 13 games for the Tigers with three starts, including a season high 81 snaps in a 58-37 win over Ole Miss.

Derrick Dillon (receiver)- New York Giants

The speedy receiver didn’t leave the impact he probably wanted as a senior at LSU but he signed with the New York Giants minutes after the draft according to Brooks Kubena of the Advocate.

He reportedly clocked a 4.29 40-yard dash at a pro day event hosted by former LSU standout Ryan Clark. In 48 appearances at LSU, Dillon caught 51 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. The biggest catch of his career came in 2018 on a 71-yard touchdown catch and run against No. 7 Auburn.


Michael Divinity (linebacker)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2019 season was a growing and humbling experience for Divinity. After leading the Tigers in sacks in 2018, he was supposed to be one of the leaders of the defense his senior year.

Instead Divinity missed three games at the beginning of the season and had left the team by the Nov. 9 matchup with Alabama. He was eventually cleared to return in the national championship against Clemson but only played in five games.

In Tampa, he’ll have to fight for a roster spot on a team that hopes to contend for a championship with Tom Brady. He’ll have some familiar company as former teammate Devin White anchors the Buccaneers defense.

Adrian Magee (guard)- TBA

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live LSU Football 2020 NFL Draft Updates/Thread: Tigers Start Path Towards Potentially Historic Draft

Tigers could see as many as 16 players selected over course of next three days

Glen West

by

SI Draft Tracker

LSU Football Ties NFL Draft Record with 14 Players Selected From National Championship Team

Tigers tie Ohio State Buckeyes for most draftees in a single class from same school

Glen West

LSU Sophomore Forward Emmitt Williams Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Williams went through draft process last year so, cannot return to school

Glen West

LSU Football Shatters Program Record with 10 Players Selected Through Second Day of 2020 NFL Draft

Five more Tigers come off the board on Friday, plenty still available

Glen West

Column: LSU's First-Round Success in Draft Just the First of Many Prosperous Chapters for 2020 Class

Starting with Burrow and ending with Edwards-Helaire, 2020 could go down as an unforgettable accomplishment for the LSU program

Harrison Valentine

2022 LSU Quarterback Target Tanner Bailey Has Tigers Firmly at the Top of His List

Bailey thinks being a four sport athlete is a testament to the hard work he’s put in

Glen West

Watch: LSU Players React to Being Drafted in First Round

Glen West

SEC, LSU Football Have Record-Setting Night at NFL Draft

Tigers see program record five players drafted in opening round Thursday

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Taken No. 1 Overall by Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow caps off historic college season by becoming top pick in NFL draft

Glen West

The Best NFL Fits for the 2020 Draft Eligible LSU Football Players

Why multiple Tigers would benefit by starting NFL careers in New Orleans

Glen West

by

Glen West