LSU Football Announces Further Home Game Protocols for 2021 Season

Tailgating will be in full force with no restrictions to start 2021 season

LSU released further protocols for its gameday experience at football games starting Sept. 11 with visiting McNeese State. The big news update from the athletic department was that tailgating will return to full force with no restrictions around campus.

Additionally, LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake will host a pop-up vaccination event on Thursday, September 2 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be testing stations from 2-5 p.m. on gamedays outside of the PMAC on Sept. 11.

Also in order to pack Tiger Stadium in as quick a fashion as possible, there will be a preverification process for those who want to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards before the gates open. Preverification will be offered at multiple stations around Tiger Stadium, as well as through roaming mobile teams who will offer preverification services to guests across campus throughout gameday.

Guests who show proof of their vaccination cards before going to the gate will be provided a wristband, like a fast pass at an amusement park.

Future gameday updates and protocols will be posted at this link.

Earlier this week, LSU announced that fans will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to kickoff in order to attend games this fall. The requirement will apply to fans who are 12 years of age or older, while fans aged 5-11 will be encouraged to wear masks at the games.

A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry granted upon visual inspection.