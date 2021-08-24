LSU to Require Vaccination Card, Negative COVID-19 PCR Test to Attend Football Games

More details on gameday experience will be released in the coming days and weeks

LSU announced on Tuesday that fans will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to kickoff in order to attend games this fall. The requirement will apply to fans who are 12 years of age or older, while fans aged 5-11 will be encouraged to wear masks at the games.

A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry granted upon visual inspection.

The LSU Athletic Department will continue to release further details on gameday protocols as the days lead up to the Sept. 11 home opener against McNeese State. The first update is set to be made on Aug. 27 on the LSUsports site.

“We have the best fans in college football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Tiger Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable,” athletic director Scott Woodward said. “When our fans arrive on Saturdays to cheer on the Tigers, they will have confidence that we have taken measures to mitigate their health risks. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community. We are confident our fans will do the same, and I encourage all Tiger fans to receive vaccinations today.”

This runs hand in hand with what the New Orleans Saints are asking for entry into its games this season. Currently LSU is planning to prepare for 100% capacity at Tiger Stadium for fall games, though final decisions are still being worked out according to an LSU spokesman.

Again, it's important to note that this will be a very fluid process even once the season approaches. While LSU is planning for 100% capacity there is always the very real possibility that numbers take a turn for the worse and the athletic department and state will have to adapt.

It's why the LSU athletic department is strongly encouraging all of its athletes and fans to get vaccinated to ensure a fully packed and safe game day experience.

There are many decisions that still need to be made to ensure safety at packing 102,000 fans into Death Valley this season. One of the guidlines being discussed is whether or not masks will be required for entrance into the stadium. Governor John Bel Edwards just recently announced the return of a state wide mask mandate indoors.

Tiger Stadium is an outdoor venue so those kinds of details are what LSU and state lawmakers are deciding over the next several weeks. A more thorough list of protocols and guidelines will be released closer to the season according to the athletic department spokesman.

Additionally, the university has required that students show one of the following three things in order to be allowed on campus:

A negative COVID test no more than 5 days before arrival

A COVID vaccine

A positive test result no more than 90 days prior to your arrival on campus

Presenting one of those same requirements for students will be enforced for entrance into football games this season.