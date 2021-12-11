LSU Hosting a Number of 2022 Prospects on Campus

This will be a busy weekend for LSU's pursuit of locking up some critical pieces to the future of the program. With the early signing period rapidly approaching on Dec. 15, a number of prominent 2022 recruits will be on campus.

Cornerback commit Laterrance Welch, tight end Mason Taylor and recently offered 2022 recruits Jordan Allen and Landon Ibieta are just a few of the prospects Brian Kelly and the new LSU staff will be hosting on campus for visits. Kelly, as well as recently hired associate head coach Frank Wilson have been on the recruiting trail plenty this week trying to secure a number of high end recruits in 2022.

Though he's only been in town for 10 days, Kelly has made it a point to travel all over the state in that time. In meeting with a number of high school coaches Friday at the Louisiana High School Coaches Association Clinic Kelly talked about his first impressions of Louisiana recruiting.

"My week here has been West Monroe, it's been Lake Charles, it's been Lafayette, it's been Baton Rouge, it's been New Orleans," Kelly said per WBRZ. "And I gotta tell you, it's been amazing."

Allen as well as 2022 receiver Landon Ibieta out of Mandeville High School are the first two offers of the Kelly era and both players will be on campus this weekend. Ibieta, a current Miami commit has been a standout player for the Louisiana Bootleggers on the 7v7 circuit but has also impressed in other offseason camps as well.

SI All-American ranked the top 10 slot receivers in the 2022 class and Ibieta's strong offseason prior to his senior season was enough for him to earn a spot on the list.

"As filled out a prospect as there is on this list, there is also no lack of speed when it comes to Ibieta's game. The Hurricane pledge, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the ABX Performance camp last weekend, has some of the most impressive big play production to his name nationally. Averaging more than 21 yards per catch and hauling in a score nearly every other grab in 2020 (14 touchdowns on 33 receptions), Ibieta can truly challenge deep coverage on routine. Physically filled out, he is also comfortable working the intermediate route tree, with a good combination of strong hands, vision and savvy in the open field. Don't be surprised if he factors into the return game in the ACC for years to come."

With 11 commits in the class and currently no receivers, flipping Ibieta this late in the process would be a win for Kelly and the new regime. The Tigers are currently in pursuit of a number of high profile Louisiana players and there isn't a strong sense of which ones will be ready to sign in next week's December early signing period.

One 2022 commit who will be signing is offensive lineman Emery Jones, who was one of the players ecstatic learning Kelly would be keeping on offensive line coach Brad Davis. Uncommitted defensive lineman Quency Wiggins also released a top three of LSU, Alabama and Florida last month and will be signing on Dec. 15 as well.

This will be a critical next few days for Kelly, Wilson and the recruiting staff. If they're able to secure most of Louisiana's top recruits, it's easily a top 10 class.