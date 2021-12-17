LSU QB Commit Walker Howard Reacts to Tigers Early Signing Period

Walker Howard and Brian Kelly nearly broke social media over the week. The newest LSU quarterback signee, who hopes to lead this program back to championship levels some day, had a little bit of fun with his new head coach and sparked quite the reaction across college football.

Howard isn't fazed by criticism of the video as he looks at what Kelly is already starting to do with the keys to the LSU football program.

"I know people are clowning him but coach Kelly's the best," Howard told reporters after signing. "He's great. I've only known him for a certain time but I love the video, I think it's great. He meant well and he loved it. If he loved it and I loved we could care less what people say."

The St. Thomas More star quarterback was one of 13 players to sign on Wednesday with the purple and gold, marking the start of a new era of LSU football. He's the most highly ranked quarterback LSU has been able to bring in over the last decade after a two-year starting career that resulted in a state championship.

As the first day of the early signing period wore on, Howard popped in at a number of other signings across the Lafayette area, including safety Jordan Allen and cornerback Laterrance Welch.

The Tigers have left a lot of flexibility in terms of how it can continue to fill out its roster with 19 available spots remaining between the portal and remaining 2022 class spots. It wouldn't be surprising to see one of those spots be filled by a transfer quarterback as Howard and current freshman Garrett Nussmeier have shown promise but are still young players who will need to learn a new system.

For Howard, it was an easy decision to make and while it looked a little shady for a minute while LSU was looking for its coach, Howard ultimately was thrilled with the Brian Kelly hire and is ready to get to work.

"It's a childhood dream. I've been watching videos since my dad was there, been going to practices. That's where I wanted to be and that's where my heart was," Howard said. "It made it pretty easy, it was kind of tough for a minute but LSU's home and I'm ready to go home."