Way Too Early LSU Football 2022 Mock Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and teams focusing on this upcoming season, we take a look at LSU’s players with the best chance of being selected in next year’s draft after the 2021-22 season.

As the Tigers transition into the 2021 season with a relatively young roster, there is only a handful of players who will be both eligible and ready to take the next step in declaring for the NFL Draft.

Here is who we believe will shine this season and get their names on NFL scouts radars:

Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3 overall – New York Jets)

After bursting onto the scene as a true freshman in 2019 and showing his elite athleticism at the cornerback position, Stingley Jr. became a household name relatively quickly. His instincts at the line of scrimmage and excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed are traits that cannot be taught. His ability to angle his tackles and be in the right place at virtually always the right time is what will keep his name amongst the elite in next year’s draft.

The New York Jets elected to draft four straight offensive prospects in this year’s NFL Draft, but with the hiring of defensive minded coach Robert Saleh, the Jets are due to select a defensive player in the first round of next year’s draft.

Stingley Jr.’s versatility on the football field is something that is due to translate to the next level as he is a lethal punt returner already. With the ability to make defenders miss and consistently hit the next gear in the open field, Stingley Jr. has already shown flashes of what is to come once he reaches the NFL. A gifted all-around athlete, Stingley is sure to hear his name called in the top five of next year’s 2022 NFL Draft.

Ed Ingram (No. 55 overall – Seattle Seahawks via San Francisco 49ers)

Projected as a day three guard prospect in this year’s 2021 NFL Draft, LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram elected to return to Death Valley and continue boosting his draft stock for next year. Ingram returns as LSU’s best offensive lineman and plans on sharpening his skillset for the Tiger’s this upcoming season.

With excellent footwork and ability to slide laterally to stay in front of the defense, Ingram looks to catapult his name into the second-round conversation heading into his final year in Baton Rouge. As LSU returns their entire offensive line from a season ago, there will be no setbacks as Ingram has the opportunity to dominate all competition and allow the Tigers to have one of the best offensive lines in the country.

With Russell Wilson being one of the most hit quarterbacks over the last handful of seasons, the Seahawks will be in dire need of protection in order to keep Wilson happy. With no second-round picks in next year’s draft, it will be imperative Seattle trades up in order to give Wilson protection.

As Ingram is one of the best offensive line prospects, it seems fitting the Seahawks go this direction and select the polished guard out of Baton Rouge, reuniting him with former teammate Damien Lewis. With elite footwork and the intangibles to dominate the next level, Ingram seems like a safe bet to go Day 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Myles Brennan (No. 77 overall – New York Giants)

In yet another loaded quarterback class in 2022 headlined by Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and USC’s Kedon Slovis, it will be imperative Brennan has a consistent, healthy 2021 season for the Tigers in order to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

Brennan’s accuracy and football IQ are two things that will help separate him from the rest of the pack next year. Tremendous instincts and ability to read protections, Brennan has all the intangibles to succeed at the next level. LSU Coach Ed Orgeron has praised the veteran gunslinger.

"I trust Myles. He's become a team leader. Short passing game is his strength," Orgeron said. "The deep ball is something that he is very good at, but I think that takes time for him and his receivers to get the timing down and hopefully he can improve in that throughout the year.”

Much of this hinges on Brennan winning the quarterback job but he has shown flashes of greatness when healthy and it is only a matter of time until he puts NFL evaluators on notice. With the New York Giants gaining a third-round pick in next year’s draft, Brennan seems like the ideal fit to work behind Daniel Jones and mold his game after one of the NFL’s most fundamentally sound quarterbacks.

Ali Gaye (No. 116 overall – New England Patriots)

Gaye is a menace of a human being at 6-feet-6-inches and 262 pounds, with quick feet and speed to get off the line at a rapid pace. Gaye has been a strong edge defender who flourishes in the run game with an incredible nose for the football. Not the most explosive edge in college, Gaye uses his fundamentals and football IQ to make winning plays for whatever team he is playing for.

“Ali Gaye, Ali was raw when he came here. I gotta give Bill Busch credit. He recruited him just like he recruited Joe Burrow, and he believed he could play," Orgeron said back in October. "Bill came back and said, Ali runs well, let's take him, and Ali's scheme is work hard. I think he is going to be a high pick, first, second, third round pick. He's going to play in the NFL. He's got the size. Hopefully he stays for two years, don't get too good."

With all the intangibles to be a dominant player at the next level, he fits the New England Patriot’s scheme quite well. He is a tough, smart football player who fits the ideal criteria of a Bill Bellichick player. With Gaye looking to have a breakout season for the Tigers this fall, he is a sure-fire draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.