Video: LSU Football Wraps Up First Week of Fall Practice

LSU hit the practice field one last time this week as the Tigers are officially off until Monday. It’s a schedule that coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this week, is unlike any that he’s ever seen in all his years as a coach.

The Tigers will practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday over the course of the next few weeks. It’s a schedule that Orgeron believes will keep the team fresh for its opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 26 and also allow the team to get the work done.





It’s also why he decided to make Monday’s practice the toughest of the week.

“Yesterday, I purposely made the first practice very tough to make sure that we're doing the little things right," Orgeron said on Tuesday. "That's how I got my message across. Just because we won the championship last year doesn't mean we're going to win it again this year. It's through a process and through hard work."





One standout play from Friday’s practice session was a long bomb from Myles Brennan to Ja’Marr Chase towards the end of the video sent by LSU sports.

There was some news to come out of the NCAA on Friday. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors decided to officially grant all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, regardless of how many games they play.

That’s good news for senior defensive end Neil Farrell who elected to not participate in 2020 due to COVID-19 related health concerns. A similar decision was made for spring athletes, whose seasons were cut short in March due to COVID-19.

The SEC also updated their health and safety conditions for the upcoming football season. The conference will now test athletes three times a week while also adding cardiac evaluation requirements.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We are confident in our institutions' ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance. Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity."

