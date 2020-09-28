Tigers in the NFL: Week Three LSU Standouts Include Historic Performance from Justin Jefferson

LSU has seen many of its former players have big games in the first few weeks of the 2020 season. Week three saw more of the same as a few LSU rookies put together some historic numbers.

Here were some of the highlight performances around the league.

Justin Jefferson (WR)

The rookie receiver turned in an historic day for the Minnesota Vikings, bringing in seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. The 71-yard score was the first of his career as he also became the first rookie in 22 years to have 100+ receiving yards in a single half.





Jefferson had a good start to his career over the previous two weeks but Sunday’s week three performance was something that only Randy Moss can lay claim. It was a breakout game, a performance he and the Vikings hope is just the start of a special career.

“It doesn’t really matter how many yards or catches or touchdowns I had, we still lost,” said Jefferson. “We still have some things to fix. It boosted my confidence a lot, coming out here and having a game like that on a high level. More to come.”

Joe Burrow (QB)

With 11:25 to go in the second quarter, Burrow took a shot from Malik Jackson that not many quarterbacks would pop back up from. But much like the UCF game in 2018, Burrow walked off the field and unlocked another gear to his game that had been absent.

In a game that ended in a 23-23 tie on Sunday afternoon, Burrow completed 31-of-44 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. The 31 completions brings him to an NFL record 91 through three games but the rookie quarterback still isn't satisfied.

"We didn’t win," Burrow said. "That’s all it is to me. (If) you don’t win, you lose. That’s my mindset right now.

"We got in a pretty good rhythm there in the third quarter," said Burrow. If we punched that one red-zone drive in where we ended up settling for a field goal, then we win this game."

Donte Jackson (CB)

Jackson had an interception in week two and followed that up with another pick against the Chargers in week three. Between the two interceptions, Jackson has compiled 112 return yards, which is tops in the NFL.

Through three games, Jackson has shown that he can be relied on as a true No. 1 playmaking corner.

Foster Moreau (TE)





It had been a rough start to the 2020 season for Moreau after a five touchdown rookie season in 2019. Through two games Moreau’s only receptions came against the Saints on Monday Night Football.

However, on Sunday afternoon Moreau brought in two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. In a tight end heavy offense, Moreau will look to continue to the recent offensive success with Buffalo coming to town in week four.