2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 4: Tight Ends

Let’s be honest, the tight end position has never been a stylish point of emphasis in past seasons with the LSU offense.

In fact before 2019, the school record for receiving yards by a tight end was 439, set by David Lafleur in 1996. Tight ends Mitch Andrews and Malcolm Scott each caught 34 passes, an LSU record that lasted over three decades.

That all changed in 2019 when Thaddeus Moss delivered the blueprint of what a tight end in the spread offense could look like in purple and gold. The junior set school records in receptions (47) and yards (570) for a tight end in one season as a primary starter.

It's the kind of season that caught the eye of the highest ranked tight end in recruiting history and ultimately drew him to the Tigers starting in 2020. The loss of Moss hurts LSU in regards to its depth at tight end but all eyes will be trained on the freshman starter from day one.

Over the next week we'll be breaking down each position group as LSU prepares to defend its championship crown.

Projected Starter: Arik Gilbert (freshman)

Much like the case with Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall at receiver, this one is a no-brainer. Gilbert comes to LSU as quite possibly the most physically gifted tight end prospect in the modern recruiting era.

Ranked No. 8 overall in the 2020 recruiting class, Gilbert brings to Baton Rouge a 6-foot-6, 253-pound frame that boasts extreme athleticism and talent you don't see with many freshmen. LSU expects him to be a key contributor right out of the gate with the loss of Moss, not only for his catching ability but his blocking ability as well.

After all, Moss was great in both the pass and run game in 2019 for LSU which is why he commanded the majority of the snaps. Gilbert will be asked to do the same in 2020 but there are a few risks with trusting that much responsibility in a freshman with no collegiate experience.

Gilbert is already on campus as an early enrollee and can use this extra semester to really ingratiate himself with the offense come spring practice. As a senior at Marietta High School in Georgia, Gilbert caught 102 balls for 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns.

With LSU returning both Chase and Marshall, defenses will likely be drawing up schemes to stop the two of them. If that happens and defenses key in on Marshall and Chase, Gilbert could be a huge benefactor in the middle of the field.

Only time will tell how this freshman tight end pans out but at least for now it's exciting to think about all of the ways LSU could utilize his skillset for the next three years.

A look at the depth chart: Jamal Pettigrew (senior), Kole Taylor (freshman), Aaron Moffitt (junior)

The real killer with the loss of Moss is that it now thrusts Gilbert into that starting role without any experience, leaving a depth chart behind him that doesn't have much experience either.

Pettigrew is a redshirt senior that has recorded just two receptions for 17 yards in 28 appearances for the Tigers. At 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, Pettigrew missed all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL and wasn't able to get on the field with Moss having so much success in 2019.

He could be in a similar boat this year if Gilbert has the kind of season many think is possible for the freshman. Behind Pettigrew will likely be three-star freshman Kole Taylor and junior Aaron Moffitt.

At the end of the day, the tight end position will likely sink or swim based off of Gilbert's performance. If he proves to be the player that earned him that No. 1 overall tight end ranking by 247sports, LSU's offense will have an added element of danger to it in 2020.