LSU Football 2021 Defensive Tackle Target Maason Smith SI All-American Player Profile

Glen West

Maason Smith is one of the premier defensive linemen not just in the state of Louisiana but in the entire country. The Terrebonne native has been relatively quiet about his recruitment plans but the Tigers figure to be among the favorites for his services.

Smith has a top eight of LSU, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Miami, USC, Oregon and Oklahoma. The Tigers have a strong defensive line recruiting class already but Anthony Hundley is the only true interior defensive lineman in the class.

Thats why Orgeron and company would love to add someone of Smith’s caliber to the fold. LSU is also among the candidates for one of Smith’s great friends, California’s Korey Foreman. 

Foreman and Smith have reportedly talked about the prospects of teaming up at the next level but guys of that high caliber teaming up is rare.

Here’s a quick thread from SI All-American analyst Edwin Weathersby on Smith’s strengths as a defensive tackle.

“We’re getting commitments from the high-profile players around the country. Obviously, in the state of Louisiana, we’re on our top guys,” Orgeron said. “We feel good about it. I’m excited about the recruiting. I believe it’ll be an elite level class.”

Frame: Good length and big hands. Wears weight well with a fairly flat stomach and midsection. Has noticeable hips and backside.

Athleticism: Heavy-handed big man with natural strength and power. Fair to use upper-body length to his advantage. Can punch and place blockers on skates. Decent agility behind the line of scrimmage in the chase phase. Has enough athleticism to impact throwing lanes with his mitts and leap timing when he can’t get home.

Instincts: Solid hand placement accuracy with a quick 2-hand punch to breastplate inside. Can sit and anchor versus base blocks in the run game. Good eyes versus run with quick scheme-read ability. Alert for cross keys and interior pulls. Solid mesh-point vision in traffic upon line of scrimmage entry. Forces will in the initial rush with size and stays under control for a big body.

Polish: Hand usage is built around swim move versus run and pass. He also has the ability to bull rush. Needs to add variety to his mitts. Size and strength compensate for average snap quickness. Inconsistent point-of-attack explosiveness. Gets a good fit and wrap on ball carriers, though he is a high-striker at collision points. Should be ready to contribute on early downs early in his college career.

Bottom Line: Smith currently plays as a 4i/LDE in a 3-man front. He relies heavily on his size, strength and a quick swim to make plays. An imposing figure, Smith must continue improving his snap quickness and acquire more variety in his hand usage. Smith projects best as a 0-technique in a defense with an odd front with 2-gap principles where he can man both A-gaps.

