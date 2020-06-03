2022 Recruit Malik Agbo Hoping to Find School That Fits His Personality, Thinks LSU Football is Prime Example

Growing up in Federal Way, Washington, the Pac-12 owns the region. Yet for 2022 offensive tackle Malik Agbo, there was another team he was tuning into on Saturday afternoons and evenings, the LSU Tigers.

In its quest for a national championship in 2019, Agbo said not only did he watch every single LSU game, but he'd study everything about the offense throughout the course of the game. The one thing he picked up on that was consistent for the offense, was the fast starts against seemingly every opponent LSU played.

"I watched every single game and I've been following them for a while now," Agbo said. "Their first drive is like the military in my eyes. Straight, precise, quick hitting, powerful and just getting off to a fast start."

In particular, studying center Lloyd Cushenberry was one of the highlights of watching LSU play last season, mainly for his ability to control the line of scrimmage and get snap off without a hitch. LSU is recruiting Agbo to play guard and those leadership qualities displayed by Cushenberry are elements he wants to develop over time.

"Me being a junior now, it's time for me to really step up and be a leader," Agbo said. "That's going to be big for me and I take pride in that. Making sure everyone's staying focused in practice, doing the work they need to do, just the simple stuff like that is what will help."

Oklahoma and Michigan are showing a lot of interest but haven't officially offered the Todd Beamer High School product. Washington, Tennessee, USC and Oregon are just a few of the schools, along with LSU, that have offered Agbo but a plethora of others figure to be on the way in only a matter of time.

The LSU offer on May 28 is still fresh on Agbo's mind as he and offensive line coach James Cregg got on the phone for the very first time and talked a little bit about his game and why the Tigers would be a great fit for him.

"LSU just won the national championship so I was kind of shocked they were looking at me," Agbo said. "He told me he liked how I played and liked my character, something he could really tell just by talking to me on the phone. They like how I finish and that I have quick feet for a guy my size."

That's when Cregg put coach Ed Orgeron on the phone, much to Agbo’s surprise. Agbo said it was great talking with Orgeron for a few minutes and the two discussed the vision for him if he were to one day come down to Baton Rouge and play for the Tigers.

"He said they'd probably be lining me up over the three technique," Agbo said. "I'm assuming that's guard. I was very excited and he really enjoyed my character, he said this is a place where he feels I could be the best."

At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Agbo doesn't turn 16 until early July so it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why teams are excited about his potential. He's currently ranked as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the class according to 247Sports and heads into an important junior season where he's hoping to really showcase his talents.

Agbo said his strength lies in the pass block but one area he has worked all offseason to try and improve is making blocks in the second level.

"Initiating contact with the defensive linemen is all good and everything but being able to go up to the linebackers is something that's a big part of being a successful lineman," Agbo said. "I've got some long limbs so that's something I have to use to my advantage."

Agbo will work out with some of his high school teammates for about three hours a day and then head over to a local field where they are able to get in some solid drill work.

The hard work he’s putting in now will hopefully translate to more success in his junior season. Agbo said he has plenty of time to hash out his future so he’s not really looking to whittle down his list of schools quite yet.

With that being said, LSU figures to be in the running for his services throughout the recruitment process.

"It would be crazy getting to experience Death Valley and playing in that city," Agbo said. "I mean those are things that you have to really think about, finding an environment that's going to fit you and fit your personality.”