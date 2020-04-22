2021 Recruit Marcus Bradley Grew Up Watching LSU, Excited by Prospect of Playing for Tigers

Growing up in the Baltimore area, it's a region where a lot of the top recruits can't help but know each other. Thus is the case for defensive tackle Marcus Bradley and linebacker Greg Penn, both prospects that LSU is pursuing in the 2021 class.

It's a 41 minute drive from Bradley's Quince Orchard High School to Penn's Dematha Catholic High School. The two often talk about the possibility of one day attending the same university while at the same time realizing that it's all about fit.

"I know Greg so I know what he's capable of and what he'd bring to LSU if he were to go there," Bradley said. "It would be great to have him with me if that's the place we decide to go. You look at both of our top schools and we got like four of the same schools in there so we definitely talk about where we ultimately want to wind up a lot."

Bradley recently dropped a top six that included LSU, Ohio State, Texas A & M, Tennessee, Maryland and USC. Bradley has loved the Tigers for a long time and plans on taking an official visit when the current recruiting dead period is reopened.

"I've been watching since Les Miles was there and that's always been my team so when LSU came to my school and offered me it was a no brainer," Bradley said. "I've been watching them for so long, it's just a dream come true to have an offer from LSU."

The Tigers offered Bradley on Jan. 24, just 11 days after winning the national championship over Clemson. Since that time, Bradley's communicated with coach Ed Orgeron multiple times over the last few months.

"He speaks about how well I would fit in their defense because they just switched to a four down and while we don't play a lot of 4-3 at my high school, it is a defense I'm comfortable with and have played before," Bradley said. "I know how good I'd be in that three technique defense."

Bradley is also in constant communication with defensive line coach Bill Johnson as the two talk at least twice a week. A lot of those conversations revolve around Johnson checking in on Bradley's family but like Orgeron, Johnson believes Bradley would be a seamless fit in the 4-3 defense.

At 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, Bradley sees himself as a defensive tackle in college but ideally would like to tack on 15 to 30 pounds to really be the kind of dominant force he wants to be on the front lines. To build that muscle, Bradley says he's been waking up for 5:45 workouts and finishing around 8 a.m.

Because all gyms are closed at the moment, Bradley has been doing pass rush drills at a nearby field before heading over to a friend's house for weightlifting. While he's putting in the work, he is also striving to add new elements to his game by watching film of his favorite pass rusher, New Orleans Saint Cameron Jordan.

"He's big and physical and for his size, is extremely twitchy on the line of scrimmage," Bradley said. "He's so sharp and polished and to be able to get off the ball as well as he does, it's amazing. Run, pass, he does it all."

Just up the road from where Jordan plays football on Sundays, Bradley is seriously considering playing his Saturdays at LSU, something he said would be an "amazing opportunity."

"It'd be amazing to one day play in Baton Rouge, I've been watching LSU for a while and seen all the great players come through there," Bradley said. "Whether it's Arden Key, Jamal Adams, Greedy Williams or Tre'Davious White, I've been watching them for a while. Being able to suit up in that stadium and being able to play in that environment, it'd be amazing."