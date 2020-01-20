A Couple of Former LSU Football Players Are Preparing for Super Bowl Run

As LSU and its fans continue to live in this state of euphoria a week after a national championship win, there are some former players that will be gearing up for a Super Bowl run of their own.

The Tigers will have five players between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battling it out for a Super Bowl win on Feb. 2. Here's a breakdown of who's on the rosters and how much playing time they could receive.

Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs safety)

The LSU icon defensive back will be playing in his first career Super Bowl come Feb. 2. Mathieu signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Chiefs over the offseason following a one-year stint with the Houston Texans.

Known as one of the premier safeties in the NFL, Mathieu recorded 75 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions during his 2019 season. In an AFC Championship win over the Tennessee Titans, Mathieu collected nine tackles, one for a loss and a pass deflection.

A former Heisman finalist for the Tigers, Mathieu left behind the greatest college season by a defensive back in program history. That's saying something considering the abundance of first round talent that has walked through the LSU locker room over the years.

Morris Claiborne (Chiefs defensive back)

A former top-five pick to the Dallas Cowboys, Claiborne has bounced around the NFL the last few years, including a short stint with the New York Jets before signing with the Chiefs over the 2019 offseason.

Claiborne has appeared in eight games for the Chiefs this season, recording 19 tackles. The 29-year-old was active in the AFC Championship game for the first time since Week 13 due to a shoulder injury.

While active, Claiborne didn't record any stats in the Chiefs 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Darrel Williams (Chiefs running back)

Williams is a former undrafted free agent that continues to man a roster spot on a loaded Chiefs offense for his bruising running style and hard work. On the season, Williams has received 41 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

The former LSU running back was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 5 following a hamstring injury sustained in the Chiefs win over the Raiders, when he had six carries for 13 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Spencer Ware (running back)

The second of the Chiefs LSU running backs to be placed on injured reserve, Ware appeared in just three games for Kansas City in 2019, rushing for 51 yards on 17 carries.

Ware was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a shoulder injury and like Williams, will not play in Super Bowl 50. Ware's best NFL season came back in 2016, where he started 14 games and rushed for 921 yards and three touchdowns while adding an additional 447 yards through the air.

Kwon Alexander (49ers linebacker)

Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million deal with the 49ers in the offseason after building a reputation as an elite tackler in Tampa Bay his first four years in the league.

A former third round pick of the Buccaneers, Alexander combined for 380 tackles, 31 tackles for a loss, sevens sacks and six interceptions in four seasons with Tampa Bay. His first season with San Francisco has been a bit of a rocky road as a torn pectoral muscle forced him to miss eight games of the regular season.

Alexander returned for the NFC Divisional round win over the Minnesota Vikings but didn't record any stats in 39 snaps on the field. In the NFC Championship, Alexander recorded two tackles in a 37-20 win over Green Bay. It'll be interesting to follow how much he plays in the Super Bowl after signing such a hefty contract last offseason.