LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2021 In State Safety Matthew Langlois

Glen West

LSU picked up its 19th commitment of the 2021 class on Monday, flipping Kansas State commit Matthew Langlois. The New Roads, Louisiana recruit was extended an offer by the Tigers on Oct. 10 and announced his decision to decommit from Kansas State and stay home.


With Langlois committed, LSU now has four players out of Louisiana in its 2021 class.

"After much thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from Kansas State and committing to LSU," Langlois wrote in a social media post.

Langlois could play a variety of positions for the Tigers but the most likely landing spot is safety, as he fills a need in the class that the Tigers don't have. As presently constructed, LSU has just one other commit in the secondary, safety Khari Gee, but the purple and gold are also hoping to lure Lafayette Christian star Sage Ryan to the program as well. 

At 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, Langlois' athleticism has helped him shoot up recruiting boards in 2020 as he's off to a fantastic start to his senior season. The addition of Langlois is tremendous as LSU will be losing starting safety JaCoby Stevens next season and will now have another option for competition. 

The 19 commits have LSU in a firm spot but whether or not it gets to 25 remains to be seen. The Tigers are in the mix for Ryan, Maason Smith, Korey Foreman, Tristan Leigh and Brian Thomas, all of whom are top 100 recruits in the SI99 rankings. With six spots left, defensive line, offensive line and the secondary are all positions of need for the 2021 class to finish off with a bang.

Football

