Ed Orgeron Says it "Looks Like" Max Johnson Will Draw Start at Quarterback for LSU Against Florida

Johnson has taken first team reps, an update on the weapons he'll have available to him

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says a final decision hasn't been made but that it "looks like" freshman quarterback Max Johnson will earn the first start of his career against Florida.

Johnson has taken the first team reps all week according to Orgeron, who says it's a good opportunity for the team to see what it has with Johnson getting the early snaps of the game.

"We could go either way but it looks like it's gonna be Max," Orgeron said. "Obviously playing in the Swamp is gonna be new for every young player but I think those guys are ready to handle it. Not having 100,000 people doing that Gator chomp is gonna be an advantage for us."

As far as the weapons LSU will have at its disposal this weekend, Orgeron said that Racey McMath will remain out of the lineup as he continues to deal with a lingering hamstring issue. Sophomore Trey Palmer is also dealing with a "nagging" injury but Orgeron is hopeful that the team will have him for the Florida game.

That means that receivers Koy Moore, Jontre Kirklin and Jaray Jenkins will be asked to carry a heavier load opposite freshman Kayshon Boutte.

"Koy Moore looked good, I'm waiting for Jontre to have a breakout and this is a tremendous young man, been with us a long time," Orgeron said. "Jaray Jenkins, all of those guys have looked good in practice and I think they're gonna do well."

The other half of the receiving equation is with the tight ends. After the recent opt out of Arik Gilbert, Orgeron said that freshman Kole Taylor as well as Nick Storz, who the Tigers scooped up from baseball, will both receive playing time.

"He's more suited to be outside," Orgeron said of the 6-foot-7 Taylor. "Big, tall, athletic tight end who needs to grow into his body, needs to get a little more physical but he's only a freshman. Nick's a big man and we expect him to play. He's excited about it."

There's no doubt this week's news has taken a toll on the team but Orgeron is confident that a solid road trip to Gainesville will not only be good for the group but will also help them find a little more focus.

"Having a great trip, staying focused just like they are," Orgeron said. "There are some weeks that are tougher than others but I think the guys bounced back. It was a tough Monday. I think playing Florida, another big game, I think it helped turn the page, helped forget about the last week and move forward which is a good thing."