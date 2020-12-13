LSU Football Quarterback Max Johnson's First Start Behind Center One for the Ages

Coach Ed Orgeron told LSU in a team meeting on Friday that one player was going to win the game for the Tigers. But LSU freshman quarterback Max Johnson never thought it'd be a thrown shoe that set the Tigers up for a 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida on Saturday night.

"I think that was probably the biggest play, our tight end Kole's [Taylor] shoe came off and the defender threw it," Johnson said. "It helped us move the chains."

The play didn't directly give LSU the win of course. The Tigers were able to pick up a few more critical yards to give sophomore Cade York the best advantage possible to win the game. But if it hadn't been for the star making performance out of Johnson himself, LSU wouldn't have been in the game to begin with.

The true freshman quarterback making his first start for the purple and gold was simply sensational against the Gators, showing a poise well beyond his years and instilling a level of belief, practically from the start, that LSU could hang with the high powered Florida offense. On the evening, Johnson completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for an additional 52 on the ground.

But beyond the stats, it was Johnson's confidence in the pocket his, quick decision making and protection of the ball in a hostile environment that ultimately kept LSU afloat. There were times where he was forced out of the pocket, times where he evaded pressured and was able to release the ball at the final moment to give his weapons the time to make the play.

He hit the slant routes to near perfection, connected on a few deep balls and extended drives with a few first down runs. It was certainly a performance his head coach noticed and made a point to talk about after the game.

"The ability to run the football, I thought he made some good decisions with the football and crisp throws," Ed Orgeron said. "Still some stuff to work on but I believe in Max and TJ. I believe they're two excellent young quarterbacks."

The two most critical drives of the game happened in the second quarter, with LSU trailing 17-14 and the end of the third quarter with the Tigers trailing 31-27. On those two critical drives, Johnson was at his best.

On those two drives, Johnson went a combined 6-for-8 for 109 yards and two touchdowns to give LSU the lead after a Florida touchdown. Johnson said he was comfortable throughout the game because of the positions that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger put him in and the protection up front, which was great most of the outing.

"I was really comfortable, the o-line did a great job protecting me, the backs did a great job and the receivers made plays," Johnson said.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where Johnson doesn't get the nod next week against Ole Miss. He did get pretty banged up in this game which could leave a window open for Finley to draw the start but if he's ready to go, he's earned the right to start the final game of the season.