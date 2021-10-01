Which Past LSU Football Quarterbacks Does Max Johnson Play Like?

With a fantastic start to the 2021 season Max Johnson is becoming a household name in Louisiana.

Through three games, LSU quarterback Max Johnson passed for 1,143 yards, 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. To say the least, that’s fantastic quarterback play.

His ability to sit in the pocket and make a fantastic throw is great. When he needs to, Johnson will avoid the rush, slide to his left or right, then throw on the run to make a great play that could have ended up a sack. He’s versatile and savvy, and it’s helping LSU to move the football very well despite deficiencies elsewhere.

The LSU offensive line continues to struggle, as the Tigers produced just 52 carries for 111 yards (2.1 yards per carry) rushing versus the two Power Five opponents it faced so far in 2021. Those two teams -- UCLA and Mississippi State -- will not even remotely resemble the talent that Alabama and Florida will trot onto the gridiron when the Tigers face them, but at least Johnson could help to continue to bail out the offense if the running game does not get its act together.

With Johnson’s obvious accomplishments and LSU’s obvious struggles out of the way, it’s onto the question at hand. Who’s the former LSU quarterback that’s most like Johnson?

Here are three players to consider in some form or fashion, one by one.

Tommy Hodson, 1986-1989

Statistics aside, Hodson knew drama and how to handle it. Even when he was not having his best night, Hodson could make that one play to get the Tigers over the top and win the football game.

Hodson made some of his best throws in an LSU uniform when it mattered most, including the “Earthquake game.

Hodson helped LSU to the 1988 SEC Title and 9-2-1 record overall. His heroics were not always orthodox, but he was a winner that threw the football with an occasional different arm angle or while moving his feet to avoid the oncoming rush. Hodson knew how to play quarterback.

During his four-year LSU career, he passed for 9,115 yards and 69 touchdowns. To just be a four-year starter at quarterback is one thing, to throw for those types of numbers, during that era of college football, is quite impressive.

Rohan Davey, 1998-2001

A powerfully built player, much like Johnson, Davey took command of the LSU offense in 2001 and had a fantastic season. He knew how to throw receivers open, pass behind the ear hole of a linebacker and hit a crossing wide receiver, and he wanted the ball when the game was on the line.

While Hodson was the first modern LSU quarterback to be looked at as the primary offensive weapon, and especially since Bert Jones (1970-1972) played for the Tigers, Davey really took the Tigers to another passing level.

He understood the schemes, techniques and nuances of being a college quarterback. Whether it was necessary to drill an out pattern so that a rival cornerback could not pick it off, or Davey using a deft touch to float a pass to his tight end just over the outstretched arms of a safety, he made it happen.

In 2001, Davey was Second Team All-SEC after passing for 3,347 yards and 18 touchdowns. To that point in LSU’s history, Davey would be the only Tigers quarterback to surpass the 3,000 yard passing mark during one season.

Joe Burrow, 2018-2019

He’s not Joe Burrow just yet mind you, but there is something about the way Johnson plays as it relates to Burrow. The easy going personality is likely a part of it, so too is that soft touch on the deep ball they both possess. There are a few other areas to consider.

Sort of like Hodson, Burrow would move the pocket and throw on the run. Now Burrow is the better athlete of the two former LSU quarterbacks, but he did find ways to buy time to throw the football much like Hodson, and perhaps much like Johnson does now for LSU.

What makes Burrow such an unusual player would be accuracy. His 2019 season is probably the best example of accuracy in NCAA College Football history. Is Johnson closing in on that? Maybe not, but he is smooth like Burrow with his feathery touch and natural release.

As it relates to throwing motion, Johnson’s follow through is certainly different looking, but the result is still very good. Overall they are similar players, but it is probably a reach to say Johnson resembles the greatest single-season Tiger of all-time in Burrow.

Final Thoughts

Davey would probably resemble the quarterback that Johnson best resembles in terms of playing style, toughness, accuracy and just sheer want to. Even when things did not go their way, each of these gunslingers made plays.

Johnson does not appear to be stopping anytime soon either. Perhaps he will one day surpass Davey and some of his passing numbers.