Report: LSU Receiver Racey McMath Hires Agent, Will Enter 2021 NFL Draft

LSU senior receiver Racey McMath has hired an agent and plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft according to a report from The Athletic's Brody Miller.

McMath joins safety JaCoby Stevens as the second LSU player from the 2020 team to move on to the pros. Because of the NCAA rule that allows seniors to return for an extra season, there are a few players that Ed Orgeron and the coaching staff are hoping will stick around for the 2021 season and provide a veteran presence.

Last week, senior center Liam Shanahan became the first player to announce his return to the program for the 2021 season.

The senior McMath was viewed as a potential starter for the Tigers, particularly once Ja'Marr Chase announced he'd be opting out of the 2020 season. While he had his moments, McMath was never able to get into much of a rhythm as a starter for the purple and gold.

In six appearances as a receiver, McMath hauled in 14 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also missed the final four games of the season against Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Known as one of the better athletes on the team during his tenure, McMath averaged 17 yards per catch throughout his career, displaying his potential as a vertical threat and recording 522 yards over the course of his career. It was the special teams side of McMath's game that made him a valued player on the field.

In the Tigers' 45-41 loss to Missouri three weeks into the season, McMath forced a fumble on a punt return while his five catch performance for 51 yards against Auburn was tops for the season. He always seemed to be around the ball on kickoffs and punts, establishing himself as a force in that area of the game. Before the season ended, McMath accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.