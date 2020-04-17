LSUCountry
2021 Recruit DJ Harvey Breaks Down What He Likes About LSU, When He Hopes to Narrow His List

Glen West

In recent years, LSU hasn't been afraid to go all over the country in regards to finding the best players to fit its scheme and culture. Recently, that's meant snagging some of the top players from states like California, as the Tigers have landed commitments from five-star cornerback Elias Ricks from the 2020 class and five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis from the 2021 class. 

LSU is looking to continue that positive trend as it pertains to 2021 cornerback DJ Harvey out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. Harvey has earned offers from nearly 20 Division I programs but as recently as last month trimmed his top schools to eight, including LSU.

Harvey said he's hoping to narrow down his list further by the end of the summer but that the schools showing him the most interest continue to be LSU, Virginia Tech, Texas, USC, Oregon and Arizona State. As far as locking down a commitment date, Harvey has given it some thought and would ideally like to commit after his senior season so he can make sure to visit all of his top schools before making a decision.

Currently a four-star cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247Sports, Harvey is hoping to lock down all of his official visits for the fall but will first likely drop a top five before those visits. Those five schools are the programs he'll want to take visits to.

Until that time comes, Harvey has remained in contact with the LSU staff, particularly coach Ed Orgeron.

"He likes how I'm a fearless athlete and that I can just make plays when the opportunities come," Harvey said. 

Despite growing up on the west coast, Harvey said the Tigers were always on his television growing up, watching some of his favorite players like Jamal Adams wreck havoc in the SEC. LSU's rich history at defensive back is what's drawn Harvey and so many other defensive backs in past classes to the Tigers' program. 

If the stars were to align and Harvey committed and ultimately signed with LSU, he knows he'd have to back it up on the field every Saturday to carry on the tradition.

"They have a very rich history at LSU so you have to back it up and make the ones that came before you proud," Harvey said. "My favorite safety is Jamal Adams. He's like a hard nose to the ball guy and just a playmaker. That's the kind of player I want to be."

Harvey knows that to one day get to Adams level it takes constant hard work and dedication to perfect his craft. One particular area Harvey wants to continue to refine is his technique.

Improved technique will help in all areas of his game, including the one thing he feels he does best on the defensive side of the ball.

"One of the things I feel I already do well is making timely plays throughout the course of the game," Harvey said. "I feel like I have a knack for making those game changing plays."

The ability to make those kinds of plays would be a welcomed asset for LSU in the 2021 class as the Tigers currently have no cornerbacks committed.

