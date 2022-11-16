Micah Baskerville, Ali Gaye Excited for Senior Day, Talk Emotions

It’s been quite the journey for this group of LSU seniors. With players like Micah Baskerville, a player who has seen the highs and lows of college football, or Nick Storz, who has been the epitome of an LSU Tiger, Saturday night will be a surreal moment for this unit.

When Brian Kelly took over the program, his motto “Graduate Champions” was a piece of his game plan he instilled in each of his players. Fast forward to this weekend and he’ll have 17 of his players putting the final touches on their LSU careers with 13 of them already attaining their diplomas.

“We’ll have 17 seniors that we’ll be honoring,” Kelly said on Monday. “13 of them have already earned their college degree. Obviously, our mission is to graduate champions, and we’ll be able to live up to that creed.”

A look into the 17 players LSU will be honoring:

S Todd Harris Jr.

LB Mike Jones Jr.

WR Jaray Jenkins

CB Colby Richardson

DE Ali Gaye

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

LB Hunter Faust

K Trey Finnison

TE MJ Frazier

LB Jared Small

TE Nick Storz

WR Evan Francioni

LB Micah Baskerville

OT Cam Wire

S Joe Foucha

CB Mekhi Garner

S Jay Ward

For Baskerville, his new demeanor is what has taken Coach Kelly by surprise, calling his story “inspirational.” A player who struggled with academics upon arriving to campus, he’s changed his ways entirely, making his love for Baton Rouge that much greater.

“This is a place I wish I could play forever,” Baskerville said. “I was out for a semester of school and when I got back I told her ‘I’ll make sure I get it done, no more mess ups.’ I’m gonna be crying [at graduation], I’m gonna be happy though. I got the paper so it’s gonna be a lot of good emotions.”

Gaye, who returned to LSU for his final season with something to prove, his final hoorah in Tiger Stadium will be one he cherishes forever. With family spread all over, they’ve never had the chance to come together as one and see him play in Baton Rouge. On Saturday, that will change.

Gaye’s family will be in attendance to honor him for senior night, which will certainly be filled with emotions, but a day he will remember forever. Reflecting on his time in Death Valley, it’s been an experience he wouldn’t change for the world.

“It’s been great. This year being able to be healthy, it’s been great, having great trainers and coaches who have trust in me,” Gaye said. “It’s a lot of mixed emotions but it’s a tribute to all of the years I’ve been here and to have my family celebrate with me, it’s gonna be something great. Last game in Tiger Stadium, let’s make it a great one.”

Saturday night will be one filled with emotions as the Tigers take on the UAB Blazers, but one thing is certain, each member of the LSU program has left their impact. Whether it be a walk-on or a superstar, these players put it all on the line for the purple and gold.