Former LSU Receiver Justin Jefferson Receives Strong Sentiments from Michael Jordan

Glen West

Justin Jefferson is off to a fast start in his NFL career and one of sports most recognizable figures has taken notice. The talented rookie out of LSU was recently brought up to Ahmad Rashad, a former Minnesota Vikings receiver and close friend of Michael Jordan. 

According to Rashad, who frequently watches NFL games with Jordan, the Hall of Fame basketball player is extremely impressed with Jefferson's talent.

“He said that kid’s got a lot of talent. He certainly is impressed," Rashad said in a social media post from Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

“It's a great honor. My dad loves him. It's an honor to hear that from him," Jefferson said upon hearing what Jordan thinks of him.

As a two-year starter for the purple and gold, Jefferson established an illustrious legacy in Baton Rouge. His 2019 season won't be forgotten anytime soon, setting a program record 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

Jefferson has been one of the breakout rookies of the 2020 campaign as his 563 yards receiving leads all rookies this season. He's also brought in three touchdowns and became the first rookie receiver since Randy Moss to finish with 100 receiving yards in a half, something he did in a week three loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was also one of just four players in NFL history to surpass 100 receiving yards three times in their first six games.

Now that he's seven games into his rookie season and the game is starting to move slower, Jefferson is ready to really establish himself as a premier receiver in the NFL for years to come. 

"I try to take everything as a veteran would take it," Jefferson said Wednesday. "I'm new to the league but I try to have the mindset of a veteran and be a professional."

