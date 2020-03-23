Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Linebacker Barkevious Mingo Signs One Year Deal with Chicago Bears

On Sunday, news broke that former LSU linebacker Barkevious Mingo had landed a one year contract with the Chicago Bears. The deal will make it the fifth different team Mingo has played for in the last five years.

The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and will reunite Mingo with defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano from his time in Indianapolis with the Colts. Mingo had one of his most productive seasons with the Colts in 2017, accumulating 47 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and two sacks.

"The Bears continue to add depth on defense, agreeing to terms with LB Barkevious Mingo on a 1-year deal, source said," Rapoport wrote in his tweet. "He’s a familiar face for Bears DC Chuck Pagano from their time in Indy & ST coach Chris Tabor from their time in Cleveland."

In total, Mingo has combined for 220 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks since being drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns, where he spent his first three NFL seasons.

As a member of the purple and gold, Mingo had an illustrious three-year career, first as a spot starter as a redshirt freshman and then as a full time starter by his junior year. His 2011 season was probably most memorable as he was one of the anchors of the defense that would go on to finish 12-0 before losing to Alabama in the national championship.

Mingo led the team and ranked third in the SEC in tackles for loss (15) that season and also recorded eight sacks, earning him an AP All-SEC second-team honor for the first in what would become back-to-back years. He'd cut his LSU career short after his junior season in 2012, finishing his career with 129 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

He's been an NFL journeyman since entering the pros but did spend time in 2016 with the New England Patriots as a special teams player, earning a Super Bowl ring in the process.