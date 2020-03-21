LSUCountry
Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Linebacker Kevin Minter Signs One Year Extension With Buccaneers

Glen West

Former LSU linebacker Kevin Minter will reportedly return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one year deal, a team that is at the epicenter of the NFL world currently. 

Minter's deal, first reported by ESPN's Field Yates, will take him through his third season in Tampa Bay after originally signing with the Bucs in October of 2018. 

In 21 appearances with the Buccaneers, Minter has recorded 44 tackles and two passes defended in a reserve linebacker role. One of the people Minter, who is entering his eighth season in the NFL, has taken under his wing, is fellow LSU linebacker Devin White. 

White was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2019 draft, combining for 91 tackles in his rookie season, 2.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns. 

"I would always text him throughout my career while he was in the NFL, so we had a close relationship," White told Buccaneers.com of Minter. "When I got drafted and I knew he was here, I was like ok that's going to help me have a smoother transition."

Minter embraced that mentorship role with White in his first season in the NFL, offering sound advice for the rookie throughout the season.

"Kind of just, play his game," Minter told Buccaneers.com of White. "They drafted you at the spot for a reason. You're talented. You're talented enough to be here. You have all the tools, just keep being the type of kid you are, and you always have been since freshman year, and you'll be alright, you know what I'm saying?"

With the highly touted acquisition of quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers are the talking point of the NFL as Brady's signing makes them one of the favorites to come out of the NFC. With the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons bringing in the likes of Emmanuel Sanders and Todd Gurley to bolster its rosters, the NFC South could be as competitive a division the league has seen in many years.

While at LSU, Minter accumulated 206 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. His 130 tackle junior season earned him a spot as a Butkus Award finalist in 2012 as well as a Sports Illustrated first team All-American.

Minter was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Arizona Cardinals, where he played for four seasons alongside former LSU greats Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.

