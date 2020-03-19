LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2021 Safety Dakota Mitchell

They say that recruiting is a year long saga and even in the midst of uncertain times, Thursday proved that statement true as LSU picked up its fifth commitment of the 2021 class in safety Dakota Mitchell.

"Thank you to all of the coaches that gave me a chance and an opportunity to play at the next level but I have found my family," Mitchell wrote on Twitter. "With that being said I would like to announce that I am committing to the Louisiana State University."

Mitchell joins a 2021 recruiting class that includes five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, four-star receiver Deion Smith, three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd. At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Mitchell ranks as the No. 27 safety prospect according to 247sports

With recruiting limitations being put on hold for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the only kind of recruiting Orgeron and the coaching staff are permitted to do is by phone. Mitchell has a visit to Baton Rouge set for May 8, should travel for recruiting trips be allowed by that time.

Mitchell initially told SI All-American that he would be making his decision sometime in late May but altered his course of thinking in recent days. Mitchell released his top-three schools just two days ago with LSU, Georgia and Florida all making the cut.

In the end it was the purple and gold that prevailed as LSU was the only school Mitchell visited throughout the recruiting process, being on site for the Arkansas game last fall.

"I would say LSU," Mitchell said of the program in contact the most. "I took an unofficial during the season, it was lit. I loved it there."