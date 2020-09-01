LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says "One or Two" More Players are Considering Opting Out of 2020 Season

It's no small secret that the last 48 hours have been less than ideal for the 2020 LSU Tigers. When you lose the best receiver in college football and one of the best interior defensive linemen in the country, the focus shifts to how you can replace that production.

But there is still some indecision from a few players on the roster. During his weekly call with the media on Tuesday, Orgeron revealed that to his knowledge, there are "one or two" other players who are considering opting out of the 2020 season for various reasons.

"There's a couple of guys that are thinking about it," Orgeron said. "Everyone's for different reasons, maybe family reasons, maybe health reasons. Hopefully they don't but if they do, that's just what we're living in. We have depth and if they do opt out, we're still going to have a great football team."

In the last month, the Tigers have lost defensive end Neil Farrell, safety Kary Vincent, defensive end Justin Thomas, defensive end TK McLendon, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and star receiver Ja'Marr Chase for various reasons.

Orgeron did go on to say that if there were two position groups where the Tigers could afford to lose depth it would be the receivers and the defensive line. With Terrace Marshall supplanted as the No. 1 guy, Arik Gilbert expected to be a star out of the gate and Racey McMath being one of the offseason's most talked about players, there's optimism that the group shouldn't suffer too much.

"If there's any position that can take that it would be the wide receiver and the defensive line," Orgeron said. "A guy that a lot of people don't talk about who's a great player is Terrace Marshall. There's 200 balls between [Justin] Jefferson and Ja'Marr that's gotta be caught and these guys are eager to catch them. I think what you're gonna see is guys are going to step up and there's going to be one new superstar we don't know about because it's his time."

One of the adjustments that's been made on the defensive line has been a shift from Joseph Evans from offensive to defense. At one time a defensive tackle recruit, Evans made the switch to offensive line during his freshman season with the program.

With the recent hit the d-line has taken, Orgeron said the move back to defense provides Evans more of a chance to see the field.

"This was a hard decision because Joe Evans was doing a really good job on the offensive line, really blocking well," Orgeron said. "I talked to him today and I think he has a chance to play on defense so we're gonna move him to defense today to add some depth, especially inside."

One of the position groups that has grown bare since the departure of Vincent is cornerback. Despite the departure of six veteran players, the team only as one scholarship to fill the need at defensive back.

Orgeron said a decision should be coming in the very near future about which specific transfer the team will bring aboard but he's fairly confident it will be a cornerback.

"We're looking at players right now, we have a need at cornerback and I think we're going to use it on a cornerback and it should be happening soon," Orgeron said.