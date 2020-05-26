2022 Linebacker Moses Walker Says Aggressive Style of Play is What Led to LSU Football Offer

Moses Walker was a late bloomer when it came to getting into football. It wasn't until he was about eight or nine years old when he first started to learn about the game.

It wasn't until the latter stages of his middle school career that Walker sat back and thought to himself, 'man I could be pretty good at this.'

"That's when [middle school] the game started getting really fun for me," Walker said. "The way I was playing, I started getting recognized more and more, started earning some awards. I'm able to really play and hit people for 60 minutes without getting in trouble. It's fun for me."

Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Miami, Nebraska, West Virginia, Maryland and LSU are just a few of the schools that have offered the Erasmus Hall High School star linebacker. Walker says he's still in the beginning stages of his recruitment mainly because he's only been on two visits.

The goal is to visit most of the programs, including LSU, in the fall but admits that he doesn't know what the schedule will look like. He was supposed to go on a visit to LSU right before the coronavirus forced recruiting into a dead period, which as of now will last through June 30.

"I would love to stay in contact with them," Walker said. "I love how their fans are and how it just gives off that home vibe. It's a place that when you're there, it's just a great atmosphere I've been told."

Walker was actually in school when his coach pulled him out of class and told him that somebody from LSU wanted to be speak with him.

On the other line was Ed Orgeron.

"The coach got on the phone and he just told me he thought I was a great player and thought I'd be a great fit with the team," Walker said. "He really liked my style of play. I'm a guy that's not going to stop until I hear the second whistle, I'm going to hunt the ball down. I'm just the type of player that won't stop."

It's that style of play that's helped Walker become the No. 1 prospect in New York and No. 113 overall according to 247Sports. His high school primarily runs the 4-3 so Walker feels it's a system he'd fit into seamlessly if he ultimately decided to go to LSU.

Walker says he's been working in the offseason trying to improve his ability to read the ball and getting to the ball faster. He's also working to get a little bigger and improve on the 195 pounds he played at as a sophomore.

He's currently around 199 and would like to get into the 205 range by the time his junior season rolls around. While much of New York remains under heavy restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Walker is managing as best he can under the circumstances.

Walker said what resonates most about the prospects of playing at LSU is how much fun he can tell the players have when they're out on the field.

"I feel like it would be so important because the way they those players, you can see how they work as a team, how they grind as a team," Walker said. "You can see that they're one when they're out there and get so hype. I love how they get so hype on offense and defense and that you can see that in their play. They really love the game and that's the kind of program that I like."