FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Ed Orgeron Says LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan is 60 Percent, Still Deciding on Treatment Route

Orgeron talks improvement on defense, left tackle rotation
Author:
Updated:
Original:

While the news surrounding LSU quarterback Myles Brennan's lower body injury has been largely negative, coach Ed Orgeron did provide a positive update on Brennan Wednesday. Orgeron said that the junior quarterback is feeling a little bit better and that he's hovering around 60% in terms of health. 

"I talked to Jack [Marucci] yesterday and he said he's about 60% and he's getting a little bit better," Orgeron said. "They're not ready to operate on him yet so we'll see but he's definitely not playing this week."

Brennan has been out since that big hit in the first half of the Missouri game and has not been able to do much of anything but light throwing over the last few weeks as his body continues to heal. 

Orgeron did give some updates on the left tackle position battle, saying that Cam Wire will likely start but that Dare Rosenthal will rotate in against Texas A&M as well. The Tigers were able to find some success on the ground in Rosenthal's return to action Saturday against Arkansas and that will be a key component of the gameplan against the Aggies.

On defense, Orgeron was asked about what he thinks the Tigers have gotten better at throughout the course of the season and immediately pointed to the pass rush and the consistency in which it's been able to get after opposing quarterbacks. LSU is currently in the top quarter of the SEC in sacks with 16. 

While that's been an area of strength, he also saw the communication pick up a bit in the Arkansas win but said the nine explosive plays the defense allowed is still a stain on the performance overall.

"I do believe in the Arkansas game, the communication, less mental errors but we still had nine explosive plays, that's way too many," Orgeron said. 

USATSI_15048931
Football

Ed Orgeron Says LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan is 60 Percent, Still Deciding on Treatment Route

USATSI_15221058
Football

Three Players to Watch: LSU Football at Arkansas

USATSI_15220613 (1)
Football

LSU Players Feel Newfound Confidence Can Help Team Finish On a Strong Note

USATSI_11729715
Football

Ed Orgeron, LSU Players Aim to Put Past Behind Them In Return to College Station

USATSI_13645610
Football

Could LSU-Alabama Be Heading for a December 5 Reschedule Date?

902F9835-1513-4509-A74A-77E8A47FE9A4
Football

Kellen Mond the Wild Card in LSU Football Matchup Against No. 5 Texas A&M

USATSI_13845143 (1)
Football

LSU Punter Zach Von Rosenberg Named Ray Guy Punter of the Week

0D6213CA-B0C2-4F1A-B370-AB8EC98FA399
Football

LSU Defense Showing Strides But Coach Ed Orgeron Still Not Satisfied With Explosive Plays

USATSI_15224285
Football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reacts to Joe Burrow's Season-Ending Knee Injury