Ed Orgeron Says LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan is 60 Percent, Still Deciding on Treatment Route

While the news surrounding LSU quarterback Myles Brennan's lower body injury has been largely negative, coach Ed Orgeron did provide a positive update on Brennan Wednesday. Orgeron said that the junior quarterback is feeling a little bit better and that he's hovering around 60% in terms of health.

"I talked to Jack [Marucci] yesterday and he said he's about 60% and he's getting a little bit better," Orgeron said. "They're not ready to operate on him yet so we'll see but he's definitely not playing this week."

Brennan has been out since that big hit in the first half of the Missouri game and has not been able to do much of anything but light throwing over the last few weeks as his body continues to heal.

Orgeron did give some updates on the left tackle position battle, saying that Cam Wire will likely start but that Dare Rosenthal will rotate in against Texas A&M as well. The Tigers were able to find some success on the ground in Rosenthal's return to action Saturday against Arkansas and that will be a key component of the gameplan against the Aggies.

On defense, Orgeron was asked about what he thinks the Tigers have gotten better at throughout the course of the season and immediately pointed to the pass rush and the consistency in which it's been able to get after opposing quarterbacks. LSU is currently in the top quarter of the SEC in sacks with 16.

While that's been an area of strength, he also saw the communication pick up a bit in the Arkansas win but said the nine explosive plays the defense allowed is still a stain on the performance overall.

"I do believe in the Arkansas game, the communication, less mental errors but we still had nine explosive plays, that's way too many," Orgeron said.